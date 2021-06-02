New Again Houses Celebrates Continued Success with 23rd Franchise Location Opening

Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates the Opening of Its 23rd Franchise Location

/EIN News/ -- BRISTOL, Tenn., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 23rd franchise location in Lowell, MA!



New Again Houses® transforms houses into fantastic modern homes. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes lives and houses within an ecosystem cultivating quality of life for its partners and clients.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new franchise owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships.

New Again Houses® franchise owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses® success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

For more general information or to set up any interviews or features, please contact Lamont Johnson at Lamont@ArtDepartmentPR.com or via phone at 305.219.2242.