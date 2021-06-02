BREAKING: Statement on Medina Spirit's Second Positive Test Results from Kentucky Derby Day Blood Sample

Bob Baffert (center) Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby

Today, upon the release of news that Medina Spirit 's second Derby Day blood test was confirmed positive for an illegal amount of drugs, Animal Wellness Action (AWA) Executive Director, Marty Irby issued the following statement on behalf of AWA, the Center for a Humane Economy, and the Animal Wellness Foundation:"The news of Medina Spirit's second test confirmed positive is no shock. Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Derby, and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission must stand firmly together in agreement to take the 2021 Derby title away from Bob Baffert and the horse."And we call on Churchill Downs to permanently ban Bob Baffert and his horses from the Kentucky Derby and all of Churchill Downs' tracks. It's time to end the cheating and medication abuse in the fastest two minutes in sports and an example must be made."Animal Wellness Action worked diligently in leading the charge in the animal protection space on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act that was signed into law in December and banned doping in the sport. Irby testified before Congress on the issue of doping in horse racing last January, and the group remains committed to seeing the new law through to implementation and proper enforcement as it takes effect mid-2022.

Marty Irby at the track in Charles Town, WV earlier this year.