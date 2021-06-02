Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,715 in the last 365 days.

JERICO EXPLORATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerico Explorations Inc is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $70,000 (the “Private Placement”), through the issuance of 56,000,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”), at a price of $0.00125 per Common Share. The terms of the Private Placement remain the same as previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated May 3, 2021. All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.


ABOUT JERICO

The Company is a junior mining company that acquires and explores mineral resource properties such as zinc, copper, gold, silver, and other metals.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Nikolai Vassev
President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 778-772-1751
E: nikolaivassev@gmail.com

Nikolai Vassev
Jerico Explorations Inc.
email us here

You just read:

JERICO EXPLORATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.