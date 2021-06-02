JERICO EXPLORATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerico Explorations Inc is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $70,000 (the “Private Placement”), through the issuance of 56,000,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”), at a price of $0.00125 per Common Share. The terms of the Private Placement remain the same as previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated May 3, 2021. All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
ABOUT JERICO
The Company is a junior mining company that acquires and explores mineral resource properties such as zinc, copper, gold, silver, and other metals.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Nikolai Vassev
President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 778-772-1751
E: nikolaivassev@gmail.com
Jerico Explorations Inc.
