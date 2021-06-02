Brybe.com Is Now Brybe Marketplace
Brybe.com has rebranded itself into Brybe Marketplace - a place where Buyers, Influencers, and Freelancers can connect and work together.LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brybe.com, the popular influencer marketing platform, announced its rebranding into Brybe Marketplace for Freelancers, Influencers, and other online creators. The company’s rebranding into Brybe Marketplace summarizes the brand’s goals since its launch two years ago. The company’s logo and icon remain the same for the time being.
Brybe.com was launched as an influencer platform, a place where Buyers and Influencers could create a profile, connect, collaborate, and achieve great successes together. However, due to the significant changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brybe’s team decided to keep pace with the latest job market trends.
“We wanted to create an all-in-one platform, a marketplace where Buyers could easily interact with Freelancers and Influencers. As business founders ourselves, Daniel and I know how difficult the process of finding talented professionals can be, not to mention expensive. That’s why the idea behind our marketplace was to address Buyers’ need for professionals who can cover both sides of the business - the production side and the promotional side. That’s how the idea of Brybe Marketplace was born.” - says Igor Fedenkoff, the CEO of Brybe Marketplace.
“It’s not just another marketplace for online creators - it’s a revolutionized approach to the entire business development process. With Brybe Marketplace, we want to provide a better way for the Buyers to find talents from all over the world and scale their business up.” - he adds.
Daniel, the co-founder, shares his opinion as well.
“It might sound cliché, but time is money. We simply cut out the middleman for the Buyers, making it easier for them to find professional Freelancers and skillful Influencers who can help them get closer to reaching the desired business goals.” - says Daniel Orlow, the co-founder of Brybe Marketplace.
Daniel and Igor are confident that quite soon, Brybe Marketplace will become the go-to place for any Buyer, regardless of their location, industry, or brand’s size.
About Brybe Marketplace
Brybe was launched in 2019 as a place where Influencers and Buyers could interact and collaborate. The platform has a user-friendly interface, and it’s easy to use, making it simple for any Buyer or Influencer to join.
Sign up for free and explore the possibilities Brybe Marketplace offers for your brand and career.
Brybe Marketing Team
Brybe, Inc
+1 323-238-5638
daniel@brybe.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn