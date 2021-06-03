U.S. Youth for Human Rights Freedom Concert to be held virtually on July 4th
While the concert will be virtual this year, Youth for Human Rights has held its iconic Freedom Concert on the steps of Lincoln Memorial one year and also on the National Mall in previous years.
A free copy of the “The Story of Human Rights?” booklet can be downloaded at YouthforHumanRights.Org
Concert celebrates the importance of human rights and the spirit of unity amongst all people on the 20th anniversary of Youth for Human Rights International.
Youth for Human Rights of Washington, DC, is organizing a free on-line concert on July 4th to promote unity and human rights.
— Aaron Carson, Vice President Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC
You can attend on July 4th on Facebook by clicking here or on the Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YHRDC.
To encourage the spirit of unity that the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) suggests we should show one another, Youth for Human Rights offers free educational materials on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to educate people to help make human rights a reality.
Immediately following the atrocities of WWII, the newly formed United Nations Human Rights Commission, under the chairmanship of Eleanor Roosevelt, saw to the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) which delineated the thirty fundamental rights that form the basis for a democratic society. On December 10, 1948, it was formally adopted by the United Nations with the intention that the governments and people of all nations would widely disseminate it and use it as a tool to reduce violence, discrimination and help uphold the dignity and rights of mankind.
As monumental as that was, today few people can name even a few of their thirty fundamental human rights.
The first right in the UDHR is: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”
Aaron Carson, Vice President of Youth for Human Rights of Washington, DC, said, “We have held concerts on the Washington Mall for several years to promote human rights and the spirit of brotherhood. We are expanding this by holding the concert on line where people from all over the world can attend. We hope this will help to encourage the spirit of brotherhood and peace we all hope for.”
Youth for Human Rights is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth and adults about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.
Youth for Human Rights advocates for human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings, such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world.
At the core of its campaign are the informational “The Story of Human Rights?” and “What Are Human Rights?” booklets, introducing youth and adults to the 30 rights in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, illustrated in simple and clear language. They have been provided free of charge to millions of people and are made available in 17 languages at https://www.youthforhumanrights.org
Freedom of Expression