Global Investment Forum: Turn UAE-Israel collaborations into reality

On June 2, government officials, business owners and thought-leaders will come together for an intimate and exclusive networking forum in Dubai.
Today, more than ever, as people have been forced to look inwards because of COVID-19, we want to give them an opportunity to collaborate and create together.”JERUSALEM, JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abraham Accords brought new and unique opportunities for collaboration between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Now, The Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times are turning these opportunities into reality and their upcoming Global Investment Forum.
On June 2, government officials, business owners, executives, philanthropists and thought-leaders will come together for an intimate and exclusive networking forum in Dubai.
The event, which features top names from both countries, as well as leaders from Morocco and India, will discuss the roadmap to creating an international economy.
Speakers and panelists will look at new technologies in the financial, medical, water and tourism industries. New real estate developments, visionary leadership and cyber security threats will also feature.
Who’s coming?
Some of the participants of the conference include: His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy UAE; Ron Lauder, President, World Jewish Congress & Chairman Emeritus of Estée Lauder Companies; Eli Cohen, CEO, Mekorot, National Water Company of Israel; His Excellency Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Vera Futorjanski, CEO & Founder, Veritas Ventures; His Excellency Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; H.E. Dr. Dr. H.C. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman, the Abrahamic Business Circle; M. Mounssif Adarkaoui, Director of Financial Studies and Forecasting in the Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance; Yaky Yanay, CEO, Pluristem; Prof. Rafael Beyar, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner, ALIVE Israel; Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO Health Regulations Sector, DHA; Dr. Ali al-Nuami, Member of the UAE Federal National Council for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee; Gil Shwed, CEO, Check Point; Her Excellency Ambassador Houda Nonoo, Ambassador, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain; Fleur Hassan Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem; Lee Ziv, Vice President of Marketing, Port Tel Aviv Residence, and many others.
“The Jerusalem Post has transformed into a platform for international exposure and connection in recent years,” said Jerusalem Post Group CEO Inbar Ashkenazi. “Today, more than ever, as people have been forced to look inwards because of COVID-19, we want to give them an opportunity to collaborate and create together.”
Based on the great vision of our leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has positioned itself as one of the most sought after business destinations in the world, the Khaleej Times explained. It remains as one of the safest cities in the world in addition to its first-class regulatory environment that creates a stable and sustainable foundation for the economy.
Moreover, the city is well known for attracting talent from all over the world and its strategies focused on innovation made it home to several multinational companies and groups that have found a strategic location from which to serve markets across the Middle East, African, and Indian subcontinent region. These investment conglomerates are serving many sectors in Dubai including trade, tourism, health and real estate to name a few.
The Global Investment Forum will be held at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. People abroad will be able to watch the event live on jpost.com and khaleejtimes.com, as well as on our social networks.
