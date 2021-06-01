Fruit and Vegetable Benefit is Increased for WIC Participants

Wisconsin families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will be able to purchase more fruits and vegetables between June 1 and September 30, 2021, the Department of Health Services announced today. The federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will fund the temporary increase in monthly WIC benefits to help make healthy food options more available to families facing additional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Good nutrition is key to mental and physical health, and expanding healthy food choices for WIC participants is one way we can help families be resilient during this very challenging year,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer for the Bureau of Community Health Promotion in the Department’s Division of Public Health.

The cash value benefit used by WIC participants to buy vegetables and fruit as part of their WIC food package will increase temporarily to $35 a month for each WIC-eligible woman and child during the four-month period, up from $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. More than 71,000 Wisconsin women and children will now have increased access to additional fruits and vegetables during the four-month time period.

WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods, and connections to other community services. Wisconsin residents can find out if they are eligible for WIC and apply.