Nastel Technologies Announces Availability of Nastel XRay Solution on Red Hat Marketplace

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy them across any cloud or on-premises infrastructurePLAINVIEW, NY, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies today announced that Nastel XRay, a platform designed for enterprises running mission-critical services powered by messaging middleware, is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.
Nastel XRay enables enterprises to leverage their own integration layer data from IBM AppConnect Enterprise (ACE), IBM Integration Bus (IIB), IBM MQ, Apache Kafka, and TIBCO EMS to solve their toughest business and IT challenges.
“Nastel Technologies is excited to expand our enterprise offerings on Red Hat Marketplace," said Nastel CTO Albert Mavashev. “Our customers are moving workloads to hybrid cloud and containers and rely on Red Hat OpenShift and enterprise-class middleware to make everything work together. Nastel XRay provides proactive monitoring, predictive analytics, root cause analysis (RCA), and transaction tracking and tracing for enterprises by uniquely extracting insights from the integration layer.”
Built in partnership with IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multi-cloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM.
Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams, and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on-premises or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.
Check out on Nastel XRay on Red Hat Marketplace today to see how to solve your enterprise’s toughest challenges.
Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot® for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
