Global Medical Pendant Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $775.1 Million at a CAGR of 8.1% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 – Exclusive Report [280 Pages] by Research Dive

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the global medical pendant market in a positive way. This is because of the rising demand of medical pendants during the coronavirus outbreak. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to sustain the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global medical pendant market is anticipated to reach $775.1 million by the end of 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report displays the real-time CAGR garnered by the market when the pandemic was on its peak in 2020. According to the report, the medical pendant market has recorded a CAGR of 8.1% during recent months, while it was expected to be 7.3% in the pre-COVID-19 analysis. The main attributor behind this growth is the high demand of medical devices and accessories during the rising cases of Covid-19.

Government Support, During The COVID-19 Emergency, To Promote The Development Of Global Medical Pendant Market

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has witnessed growth compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations by Research Dive. The real-time market size has generated a revenue of $450.5 million, while it was estimated to reach $439.2 million in the world prior to Covid-19. The main factor behind this growth is the high number of surgeries of the Covid-19 patients and demand of post-surgery care. World Health Organization (WHO) is working with governments and medical equipment manufacturers from the beginning of the pandemic for uninterrupted supply of medical devices. The manufacturers are focusing on increasing the production to meet the supply and demand for medical devices.

Post Pandemic Insight

As per the report, the global medical pendant market will continue with its growth as the demand is still surging and another wave of the pandemic is suspected to be on the brink. Even after the pandemic is over, the demand of medical accessories will never decline as they are essential products for advanced medical care.

Key Players of the Market

The leading players of the global medical pendant market include -

Mediland

Hutz MedicalHu

Bradon Medical

Surgiris

Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

Starkstrom

Amico

SKYTRON, LLC

BeaconMedaes

Tediselmedical

Trivitron Healthcare

These market players are emphasizing on the research and development, merger and acquisition, and other strategies to restore the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, Brandon Medical, a leading designer and manufacturer of medical devices, launched a new device named i2i. i2i means “isolated to integrated” and it consists of a range of smart, digital solutions designed to support and empower engineers to mitigate major electrical risks. i2i is being embedded in medical and electrical devices to allow for automated testing and data collection, which can be read via either Medicontrol™ Intelligent Theatre Control Panels, BMS or stored in a cloud.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

