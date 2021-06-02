Dotgo To Exhibit its RCS Business Messaging Solutions at MWC Barcelona
Dotgo’s cloud solutions for RCS to be showcased in the CLOUD CITY
Dotgo can help brands realize a variety of use cases in RCS. Further, brands can submit their RCS and WhatsApp bots on the Dotgo Botstore to enhance their discoverability quotient”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotgo™, a leading cloud communications provider of RCS and business messaging solutions, will exhibit its latest products—the award-winning RichOTP®, Dotgo MaaP, and Dotgo Bot Store®—at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2021 in CLOUD CITY by TelcoDR in Baller Hall, Barcelona, Spain.
— Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder and CEO, Dotgo
Debuting as a hybrid event between the 28th of June and 1st of July 2021, MWC Barcelona 2021 is focused on the theme of “Connected Impact and the Role of Mobile Ecosystem in Transforming Lives.”
The CLOUD CITY is a 6000 sq. mt. exhibition of companies that are harnessing the power of public cloud to transform the telecom ecosystem. Dotgo is proud to be featured in the CLOUD CITY to showcase its latest innovations that transform RCS business messaging:
1.) RichOTP® enables businesses to send One-Time-Passwords from verified profiles, and brand logos, enhancing trust among users. Users also get the convenience of tapping to authenticate. The RichOTP® solution recently won the MEFFY Award under the “Protecting the Mobile Customer” category.
2.) Dotgo MaaP (Messaging-as-a-Platform) is a cloud communications platform that, together with Dotgo’s managed services, enables mobile carriers to launch and monetize RCS Business Messaging (RBM). Dotgo has partnered with Google to integrate the Dotgo MaaP with the Google Jibe Platform, thereby speeding up the launch and monetization of RBM.
3.) Dotgo Bot Store® is the world's first, largest, and only open directory of RCS and WhatsApp chatbots available globally. The Dotgo directory enables consumers to discover and connect with the RCS and WhatsApp bots of their favorite brands.
“Dotgo being a global leader in RCS, can help brands realize a variety of use cases. Further, brands can submit their RCS and WhatsApp bots on the Dotgo Botstore to enhance their discoverability quotient among consumers, which in turn boosts customer engagement and sales for the brands,” says Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder and CEO, Dotgo.
About Dotgo
Dotgo™, a global leader in RCS and other rich business messaging solutions, is the provider of the Dotgo Bot Store®, world’s first and largest directory of RCS and WhatsApp bots. Embracing the paradigm shift to rich business messaging that is underway, Dotgo is building the cloud communications technology and services needed in a world where every business must have a presence inside messaging apps, just as they have web sites and smartphone apps. RCS, Google’s Business Messages, iMessage, and WhatsApp are fast becoming the de-facto standards for business messaging for brands, offering exciting possibilities for customer engagement.
Dotgo enables brands and developers to transform customer interactions using rich business messaging, and helps mobile operators make RCS business messaging a reality. Dotgo is a Google partner, a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. For more information, visit www.dotgo.com. Bot Store is a registered trademark of Dotgo Systems Inc. in USA and other jurisdictions.
Olisa Pal
Dotgo
+1 908-464-5566 ext. 2348
