Digitorials: More than a press release

Introducing the Biz Digitorial: The new product that converts your press releases into dynamic interactive formats.

Digitorials (digital advertorials) are short online editorial features that provide exciting new dimensions for your branded content, ideal for sharing via web or mobile.

A great animated format for new product launches, ad campaigns or market reports.

All you need to do to see your content in these super-engaging, shareable formats is to submit the usual ±500-word article, engaging headline, subheadlines and pull quotes, and we’ll convert your press releases into a digitorial for you.

Digitorials can include video and advertising footage and are ideal for advertising agencies and companies that wish to package brand stories in one impressive page.

Historic news, related articles or products can also be linked to provide a holistic picture of your company or organisation.

How to supply content for Biz Digitorials:

Materials required:

Company logo (preferably a transparent background png, svg or the editable file)

(preferably a transparent background png, svg or the editable file) Up to three header images need to be of high quality. Either in jpg or png and the larger the better for quality You can also have a title, blurb and link button can overlay the image if needed

need to be of high quality. Either in jpg or png and the larger the better for quality Contact details Telephone numbers Address Email address Website url Social media links – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Videos Send a link to the video you would like to include or the embed code for it via YouTube, Vimeo, etc. or you can just send us the video file and we upload it from our side.

Three optional news or product links Historic news or related articles can link through to an existing Press Office article or other website to provide a holistic picture of your company You can feature and link related products, by name and shirt descriptor copy



Visit the Biz Digitorial example, and enquire about one month’s exposure for your most current company or brand news within the heart of your business media space on Bizcommunity (http://BizCommunity.com).

Contact sales@bizcommunity.com today to discuss converting your press releases to digitorial on Biz!