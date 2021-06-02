Medical Radiation Shielding Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the Medical Radiation Shielding Market Research Report are ETS-Lindgren, Radiation Protection Products, Inc., Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP., Gaven Industries Inc., Global Partners in Shielding, Inc., MEDICAL SHIELDING SOLUTIONS, Mars Metal Company, Nuclear Lead Co. Inc., A&L Shielding and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of side-effects from medical radiation exposure around the world is driving the global medical radiation shielding market , says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Imaging Equipment (X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI),Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Others), By Product (Building Materials (Sheet Lead, Bricks, Curtain, and Others), Wearables, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Cancer Centres, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising emphasis on implementation of regulations by government authorities is predicted to contribute positively to the global medical radiation shielding market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-radiation-shielding-market-101052





FDA Approval for Two New Products by Corning Incorporated Will Propel Growth

Corning Incorporated, an American multinational company technology company launched two new products – Corning® Med-X® Glass and Corning® Med-Gamma® Glass, after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Corning® Med-X® Glass and Corning® Med-Gamma® Glass will be used under the classification of Radiology devices / Personnel protective shield. These two glass product categories are used as Class I medical devices as defined by the FDA. The announcement of these products are likely to aid medical radiation shielding market growth owing to the company becoming the first radiation-shielding glass manufacturer on the market to provide its customers and their end-customers with full compliance and traceability with their new products.

Furthermore, the launch of new radiation safety guidance for healthcare resources is expected to uplift the global medical radiation shielding market share. For instance, British Institute of Radiology (BIR) launched new radiation safety guidance for healthcare resources with the aim to prevent radiation exposure amongst them. The new guidance provides information about radiation shielding methods, shielding materials, and risk assessments.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-radiation-shielding-market-101052





Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Will Enable Growth in North America

Geographically, the global medical radiation shielding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global medical radiation shielding market owing to the rising prevalence of disorders due to medical radiation exposures. Furthermore, a rising number of diagnostic imaging systems is predicted to play an important role in the growth of the global medical radiation shielding market in the region.

According to research conducted by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a number of magnetic resonance imaging systems grew by 369 during 2016-2017 in the U.S. alone. Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa hold huge potential for growth of the global medical radiation shielding market owing to growing medical radiation exposure and an increasing number of imaging diagnostic systems. Additionally, protection and safety offered by medical shielding equipment are factors expected to fuel demand in Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.





Quick Buy Medical Radiation Shielding Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101052





Increasing Cases of Medical Radiation Exposure Will Aid Expansion

The rising prevalence of medical radiation exposure is driving the global medical radiation shielding market. Increasing emphasis on implementation of regulations by government authorities is predicted to benefit the medical radiation shielding market. Certain benefits provided by medical radiation shielding such as prevention from radiation exposure and minimal maintenance cost is also predicted to favor growth to the global medical radiation shielding market. In addition, ease of use is also a factor predicted to contribute to the global medical radiation shielding market growth in the forthcoming year. However, the reluctance of healthcare institutions o install radiation shielding systems and lack of expertise in medical radiation shielding are factors predicted to hamper the growth of the global medical radiation shielding market during the forecast period.

Key players leading the global Medical Radiation Shielding Market include

ETS-Lindgren

Radiation Protection Products, Inc.

Veritas Medical Solutions LLC

RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP.

Gaven Industries Inc.

Global Partners in Shielding, Inc.

MEDICAL SHIELDING SOLUTIONS

Mars Metal Company

Nuclear Lead Co. Inc.

A&L Shielding





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/medical-radiation-shielding-market-101052





Segmentation

By Imaging Equipment

X-Ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI),

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Others

By Product

Building Materials (Sheet Lead, Bricks, Curtain, and Others)

Wearables

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Cancer Centres

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-radiation-shielding-market-101052





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Augmentation Therapy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Glassia, Aralast NP, Prolastin C, Zemaira/Respreeza), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2025

Veterinary Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, Parasiticides, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral,Topical), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others,) and Regional Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Active Wound Care Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Biological Skin Equivalents, Growth Factors, Biological Dressings, Others), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Lower Limb Ulcers), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Autotransfusion Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Autotransfusion Systems and Consumables & Accessories) By Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries, and Others) By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

﻿