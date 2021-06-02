The One Club offers special SA pricing for all-access to Creative Week 2021

The One Club for Creativity, the world’s foremost nonprofit organisation whose mission is to support the global creative community, is offering a special affordable registration price for South Africans interested in attending all programming at this year’s online Creative Week 2021, 7-11 June 2021.

Under the banner “Connect. Provoke. Inspire.,” Creative Week 2021 encompasses nearly 100 online events over five days, with sessions featuring top creative leaders, virtual visits inside some of the most successful agencies in the world, winners ceremonies for The One Show and historic ADC 100th Annual Awards and much more.

Creative Week 2021 passes are available here. When registrants select South Africa as their location in the registration process, the price for an all-access pass to the full week of programming will automatically adjust to US$35 (approximately R494) for professionals, more than an 80% discount off the standard global price.

Students in South Africa can have their portfolios reviewed online by top creatives, speak to US agency recruiters, partake in virtual agency visits and attend all sessions throughout the week for just US$9 (approximately R125).

“As a global organisation, it’s important to us that South Africa have a place on the global stage of Creative Week, and be represented by attendees,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This greatly reduced registration fee is an example of how the club places people and purpose before profit: our goal is to have South African creatives involved and engaged with Creative Week, and the global community.”

As part of the all-access pass, registrants also get to attend the “Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks: South Africa” online panel, cohosted by Bizcommunity and The Creative Circle on 10 June, 5-6pm SAST.

Speakers on the special panel - all Creative Circle members and have served on juries for The One Show - are Camilla Clerke, ECD, Ogilvy Cape Town; Xolisa Dyeshana, ECD/partner, Joe Public United, Johannesburg; and Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Abel Group, Johannesburg.

The panel, moderated by industry advocate Ann Nurock, senior partner, Relationship Audits & Management and a Bizcommunity contributor, will include discussion of creative trends and other industry issues in South Africa, and a Q&A portion where attendees can engage and interact with panelists.

Creative Week 2021 overview

For the low registration price, creatives in South Africa gain access to all Creative Week 2021 programming on the Main, Agency, Awards and Education Stages, including:

Awards Stage : The One Show 2021, historic ADC 100th Annual Awards, Young Ones Student Awards and TDC special awards ceremonies, as well as panels and workshops with the creative teams responsible for this year’s biggest winners.

: The One Show 2021, historic ADC 100th Annual Awards, Young Ones Student Awards and TDC special awards ceremonies, as well as panels and workshops with the creative teams responsible for this year’s biggest winners. Agency Stage : Take a glimpse inside the offices and lives of our creative community from around the world with agency tours, panels, workshops and networking focused on agency culture and what you can do to inspire your teams. Visit agencies including Droga5 , McCann , FCB , The Martin Agency , Big Spaceship , MadeBrave , Venables Bell & Partners , VMLY&R , Zambezi , Jones Knowles Ritchie , 22Squared , Zulu Alpha Kilo , Cactus , Mekanism , Day One and Barbarian .

: Take a glimpse inside the offices and lives of our creative community from around the world with agency tours, panels, workshops and networking focused on agency culture and what you can do to inspire your teams. Visit agencies including , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . “Games, Game Engines, Metahumans, the Metaverse, and Real-Time Production” : Epic Games , a leading interactive entertainment company recently named one of the Time100 Most Influential Companies of 2021 and developer of Unreal Engine and Fortnite, will host five sessions on how game technology is empowering creators and redefining pipelines for VFX, filmmaking, interactive experiences and more.

: , a leading interactive entertainment company recently named one of the Time100 Most Influential Companies of 2021 and developer of Unreal Engine and Fortnite, will host five sessions on how game technology is empowering creators and redefining pipelines for VFX, filmmaking, interactive experiences and more. Health Pharm : Daily sessions with McCann Health Global CCO Matt Eastwood on things wished he'd known before joining the world of healthcare advertising.

: Daily sessions with Global CCO on things wished he'd known before joining the world of healthcare advertising. Daily panels and virtual events corresponding to The One Club’s four operational pillars — Creative Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Gender Equality and Education - as well as Brand-Side creative agencies. Content for and by the global creative community, including an array of panels, presentations and screenings featuring many of the world’s top creative leaders.

corresponding to The One Club’s four operational pillars — Creative Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Gender Equality and Education - as well as Brand-Side creative agencies. Content for and by the global creative community, including an array of panels, presentations and screenings featuring many of the world’s top creative leaders. Global Media Talks , with leading ad publications in 10 countries and regions around the world hosting an information and lively series of panels with the top creatives in their country to discuss global creative trends and the best work of the past year.

, with leading ad publications in 10 countries and regions around the world hosting an information and lively series of panels with the top creatives in their country to discuss global creative trends and the best work of the past year. Education Stage, featuring online portfolio reviews from leading creatives, recruiting booths run by top agencies, and a full-day Global Educators Summit, The One Club’s annual symposium where creative teachers, professors, administrators, and other educators discuss the issues they face in the classroom.

Creative Week 2021 sessions have been designed, both in scheduling and content, to make programming convenient and relevant for creatives in all time zones around the world. The same global focus has been applied to pricing, with different tiers for regions where currency and economic conditions make it more challenging to register for the festival.

In addition to programming included in the all-access Creative Week pass, two other events requiring separate tickets are taking place: the Creative unConference, a crowd-sourced, interactive event featuring multiple breakout rooms and an opportunity for anyone to lead a session; and the Executive Creative Summit, bringing together C-suite creatives, agency founders and partners to discuss “What keeps them up at night” and the issues that affect their businesses, far beyond the scope of creativity.

Creative Week 2021 branding was created by Benny Gold, senior graphic designer, Goodby Silverstein Partners, San Francisco.

The One Club for Creativity, producer of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club Communication Design and Typeface Design awards, Young Guns and Creative Week, is the world's foremost non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the global creative community. The One Show is a top global awards show for advertising, design and digital marketing, focusing on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. Established in 1921, the global ADC Annual Awards are the world’s longest continuously running creative award for advertising and design, honouring excellence in craft, design and innovation. Creative Week takes place in June, and is the preeminent festival celebrating the intersection of advertising and the arts.