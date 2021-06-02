Bluepoint Technologies Appoint New Business Development Manager
Bluepoint Technologies is one of the industry’s most trusted providers of data cabling project consultancy design and installation
I’m excited to have the opportunity to help develop a company like Bluepoint Technologies. I eat, sleep and breathe data cabling and the people here share that passion.”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluepoint Technologies, an international data infrastructure specialist, has announced the appointment of a new Business Development Manager, Chris Moss MBA.
— Chris Moss, Business Development Manager at Bluepoint Technologies
Having grown into one of the industry’s most trusted providers of data cabling project consultancy design and installation, the appointment of Chris Moss as Business Development Manager is the latest step in Bluepoint’s plans for growth in 2021 and beyond, following significant investments in the company’s digital footprint and marketing capabilities.
A veteran of the telecommunications industry, Mr Moss will bring over two decades of industry experience across a wide variety of sectors, including 16 years with Neos Networks – formerly SSE Telecoms – in roles ranging from managing installations to Business Development Manager and Brand Ambassador.
Speaking about his appointment, Bluepoint’s new Business Development Manager Chris Moss said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to help develop a company like Bluepoint Technologies. I eat, sleep and breathe data cabling and the people here, from the engineers to the managing director, share that passion. I’m proud to have built many excellent relationships throughout the telecommunications industry and am excited to start talking to people about my new role, and how Bluepoint’s portfolio of services can support them.”
Kathryn Aves, Managing Director at Bluepoint Technologies said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Chris to the team at Bluepoint. He brings with him a wealth of experience, expertise and connections within the industry and is perfectly placed to help take Bluepoint to the next level.
“Bluepoint is already servicing an international portfolio of customers across more than 60 countries and appointing such an established industry figure as Chris as Business Development Manager demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering industry-leading services to an ever-growing collection of customers.”
Visit www.bluepointtechnologies.co.uk or contact Bluepoint Technologies on +44 (0) 844 335 0618.
About Bluepoint:
Founded in 2008, Bluepoint Technologies Ltd. is a leading data infrastructure specialist, delivering data cabling design, consultancy and installation projects in over 60 countries worldwide.
The Bluepoint Technologies team holds some of the highest industry-specific qualifications, and vast experience in all areas of data cabling, allowing the Colchester-based organisation to deliver international excellence in structured cabling, network consultancy, design and auditing, data centre design and build, IT infrastructure, and CCTV and audio visual projects.
Bluepoint is dedicated to driving best practice and sustainability and was the first UK installer to complete a sustainable cabling installation in a UK Data Centre.
Introducing our new Business Development Manager - Meet Chris Moss