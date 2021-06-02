Starch Derivatives Industry Grows With Demand For Convenience/Processed Food

Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for convenience and processed food is expected to fuel the growth of the starch derivatives market in the forecast period. Convenience food and processed food is a tertiary packaged food or food that is intended to reduce consumer time in the kitchen, lower expenses related to wastage, and minimize costs by economies of scale. Over the years, starch derivatives have appeared as a key successful environmentally friendly product, acting as a binding and gelling agent. There has been a significant rise in the demand for starch throughout the food and beverage sector due to rising sugar values. For instance, the global processed snacks market is expected to increase from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing demand for convenience and processed food drives the growth of the starch derivatives market.

The starch derivatives market consists of sales of starch derivatives by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture starch derivatives. A starch derivative is defined as modified starch, prepared by chemically processing inhabitant starch to alter its qualities. It is used for flocculation, adhesion, acid stability, process tolerance advancement, pH stability enhancement and shear stability in various industries.

Read More On The Global Starch Derivatives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/starch-derivatives-global-market-report

The global starch derivatives market size is expected to grow from $52.13 billion in 2020 to $55.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.99%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for processed food. The starch derivatives market is expected to reach $64.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.55%.

North America was the largest region in the starch derivatives market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the starch derivatives industry analysis report are Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Beneo, Penford Corporation, Stern-wywiol Gruppe, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Grain Processing Corporation, Tereos, Emsland-Starke Gmbh, Agrana Investment Corp., Gulshan Polyols, Fooding Company Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Molinos Juan Semino SA, JP & SB International, Gujarat Ambuja Export, ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd, Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd., Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Ambuja Exports Ltd, Daymer Ingredients Limited, and VIMAL PPCE.

The global starch derivatives market is segmented by type into glucose syrup, modified starch, maltodextrin, hydrolysates, cyclodextrin, by raw material into corn, cassava, potato, wheat, by form into dry, liquid, by application into binder, thickener and stabilizer, sweetener, lustering agent, powdering agent, fish culture feed, expanded feed, caking agent, dehumidification agent, others, and by end-user industry into food and beverage, medical industry, chemical industry, personal care and hygiene industry, paper and pulp industry, others.

Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides starch derivatives market overview, forecast starch derivatives market size and growth for the whole market, starch derivatives market segments, and geographies, starch derivatives market trends, starch derivatives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Starch Derivatives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4104&type=smp

