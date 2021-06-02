Technologically Advanced Product Development Is A Key Cosmetic Lasers Industry Trend

Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic lasers market trends include companies increasingly focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced products to meet the requirement of end-users, expand the company product portfolio, and maximize company sales. For instance, in January 2020, Lumenis, an Israel-based manufacturer of minimally invasive clinical solutions for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmology markets launched LightSheer Quattro, a product that offers hair removal treatment for all skin types. In 2019, India based medical and aesthetic solutions company, Alma Medical launched a novel device for hair removal named Saprano Titanium, which is quicker, painless and covers greater area using multiple wavelengths.

In December 2019, US based private equity company, Potomac Equity Partners, through its portfolio company, Laser MD Medspa, acquired Laser Gentle Medspa for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Laser MD Medspa expands its geographical presence and gains access to a full suite of cosmetic and aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal services. Laser Gentle Medspa is an US based company specializing in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring and others.

The global cosmetic lasers market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2020 to $1.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. Cosmetic lasers industry growth is mainly due to the increase in beauty and health consciousness and the popularity of the non-invasiveness nature of treatment which gives quick results, causes lesser discomfort and has a shorter recovery time as opposed to traditional methods. The market is expected to reach $3.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Major players in the cosmetic lasers market are Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Aerolase Corporation, ALMA LASERS LTD, Sciton Inc., Syneron Candela, Solta Medical International Inc., ElEn SpA, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Medicure Group Of Companies, Thermage, ALLTEC GmbH (FOBA), Mentor, Fotona, Allergan Inc., and Galderma Laboratories LP.

North America was the largest region in the cosmetic lasers market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest market in cosmetic lasers market. The regions covered in the cosmetic lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global cosmetic lasers market is segmented by type into standalone lasers, multiplatform lasers, by modality into pulsed dye laser (PDL), YAG laser, carbon dioxide laser, erbium, intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, infrared, others, by application into hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar and acne removal, body contouring, others, by end user into hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetics surgical centers.

