Peter Zieve, an Innovator in Aerospace Automation, Uses his Influence for the Community
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has been a very significant year for people around the world. A lot of communities have been greatly affected when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
We have been dealing with COVID-19 for more than a year already. The days, weeks, and months that have passed were really draining for everyone - economically, socially, physically, mentally. With layoffs and companies closing down, many people have lost jobs. Sadly, many of us also lost our loved ones to the deadly disease while our children are robbed of the opportunity to spend their time learning in school and joining other activities.
If we do not try to do something to help one another get through all of this, it will surely be a lot worse. So, it really makes a huge difference that there are people, no matter what status in life, who are willing to lend a hand to people in the community.
Dr. Peter Zieve, the CEO, President, and Founder of ElectroImpact, a Washington-based company, is giving back. ElectroImpact is a world-known designer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art automation assembly systems and robots for aerospace companies and other medium-sized enterprises.
During his doctoral research, Peter Zieve invented a low voltage electromagnetic riveting technology. Wanting to leverage its commercial potential, Dr. Zieve built Electroimpact. He also strongly believed that a company that provides growth opportunities for engineers with less or no barriers will lead to both technical and commercial success and that is how he envisioned and made Electroimpact.
When asked about bringing ideas to life, he says you must get engineers excited about new ideas. He also talked about how important it is to find the right engineer to work on an idea in order to successfully bring it to life.
Being in the business for more than three decades now since 1986, Peter and Electroimpact continue to expand their line of products in order to meet the changing demands and requirements of their diverse customer base.
Through the years, Peter and the talented engineers at the company are proud to have helped accelerate and ease production in aircraft companies around the world. Electroimpact’s growing customer base includes big names like Bombardier, Boeing, Israeli Aircraft Industries, Fuji Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and more.
Having so much passion for engineering and entrepreneurship, there’s still one thing that’s equally important to him as these two. Many of us may not know but he is a dedicated family man who loves giving back to the community.
Dr. Zieve is very passionate about helping the community, especially the children. He has been supporting several causes and organizations that advocate the holistic development of young people and children until now.
Some of the organizations that he supports are YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, and Camp Solomon Schecter.
At the company, they have launched an internship program for high school students that happens every summer.
Right now, with the pandemic continuously barring different activities and events that aim to develop and improve the lives of both young people and children, Peter Zieve did not let it stop him from helping them. He believes that children’s growth should not be hindered by anything even by a pandemic. So instead of stopping, he is doing all that he can to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.
Recognizing the influence and power that he has both at home and at Electroimpact’s facilities, he finds ways to use these and his resources to empower the people around him.
When he found out that the school wouldn’t allow students, including his kids, to play football after school, he opened some of the company’s facilities for them to have a place where they can play basketball six days a week.
According to him, the local football team uses the facility to practice five times a week. Aside from this, Dr. Zieve allowed junior and senior coaches to use his conference room for the conduct of film sessions for children to see highlights of games while the lacrosse team gets to use Conference Room A on Tuesday nights.
To further his advocacy to help children especially in the Mukilteo area, he is also in the works of building a school.
Having the capacity to help, Peter Zieve wants to make sure that he exhausts his resources to reinforce children in his community the same way that he cares for his own. As Aubrey Hepburn once said, “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.”
Peter Zieve's interview was recently featured on Ideamensch. You can see more information about Peter on his Linkedin profile and learn more about what he has been accomplishing in the article on influensive.com
For more information please visit https://www.electroimpact.com/Contact.aspx
