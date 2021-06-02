Lumia Stream Launches with Tools for Live Content Creators to Enhance their Streams

Streaming platform expands with new tools to improve live video creator interaction and production on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATLANTA based, Lumia Stream , allows live streaming content creators to integrate their smart lights and devices during live-streams. With over 20,000 streamers improving the value of their audience interactions on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube Live, they have added much needed tools beyond the smart light integration they are known for to become a full stack production platform.A platform such as this allows streamers to enhance the look and feel of their production, gain followers and build a community of lasting subscribers. With these full production tools live streaming content creators with a decent sized following are able to increase their audience interaction and in turn they see an increase in their revenue.The live streaming industry is experiencing major growth in audience, time spent, and content development.Some of the new features include a brand new Twitch extension, the ability to user groups, alert variations based on currency, and many more! Please visit www.lumiastream.com for a full list of features.About Lumia Stream:Lumia Stream is growing quickly in the live stream production, monetization and audience engagement, offering a full production-technology and business stack with legendary customer support.Streamers can use Lumia Stream to enhance their live stream capabilities. The software integrates with leading consumer brands such as, Elgato, Corsair, Razer, Govee, Nanoleaf, Philips hue and many more. The company was founded by Bilal Abdullah and has offices in Atlanta, Georgia, US.