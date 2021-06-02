Garage Door Parts Shortages Cause Prices To Rise With No Solution In Sight
Garage door parts shortages are causing prices to skyrocket. Manufacturers have increased prices 50% since January 2021.
Since January, we’ve received 50% increases on garage doors and some parts. It’s expected to get to a 100% increase on material by December.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since COVID began, homeowners have been investing money back into their homes. Part of that investment includes getting to long-overdue repairs on garage doors or openers as well as garage door replacement. With demand being higher than ever, manufacturers have struggled to keep up with strict protocols put on them by the local and federal governments.
— Ryan Lucia, Aaron Overhead Doors
Ryan Lucia, the owner of Aaron Overhead Doors, has some concerns: “Since January, we’ve received 50% increases on garage doors and some parts. It’s expected to get to a 100% increase on material by December.” The garage door industry isn’t the only one hit hard by price increases. Lumber is up big since Q4 of last year. With rising prices of material, companies like Aaron Overhead Doors are forced to pass that cost along to homeowners.
If you’re in the market for a new garage door or experience a broken spring, you may be out of luck soon. “We got word over the Memorial Day weekend that we may be out of springs. Like the entire country. Meaning, if your garage door is unable to open, we may not be able to replace the springs. We have inventory to last us a little while longer but we’re charging double what we did just a year ago for a spring replacement.” Said Ryan.
Ryan also hosts an industry podcast and has built great relationships with suppliers. Ryan went on to say that no one can explain why there is a shortage and what the estimated time for a return to normalcy might be. Ryan explained, “We’re receiving doors we’ve been waiting on for over 3 - 4 months and they arrive without all the parts to install them. This is a real problem. It’s been worse since January than it was all last year.”
Aaron Overhead Doors is an award-winning 6-year-old garage door company based in Buford GA just north of Atlanta. Aaron Overhead Doors provides residential and commercial door service. Common services provided to the local community include garage door repair, dock safety equipment, industrial fans, and overhead garage door installation. In just 6 years Aaron Overhead Doors has over 2,000 positive reviews online.
Emma Long
Such n Such Media
+1 404-445-3494
email us here