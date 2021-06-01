MCbot Makes Its Debut and Shows Its True Face

Both new and old friends of Mintmark heard the familiar and strange name --MCbot.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jointly developed by the MC’s and the Google’s technical teams the MCguess and MCbot systems can automatically identify trading signals and conduct transactions according to the trading strategy set by the MC quantitative trading team. It launched on 3rd, March, 2021. At present, it is applicable to Bitcoin perpetual contract transactions with a leverage of 5 times to 10 times, and profits are generated through the strategy of timely stop-profit and stop-loss settings. In case of high risk, the MCbot system will quickly identify and simultaneously buy reverse year-on-year assets for seamless hedging. The super risk prediction ability realizes zero risk hedging arbitrage and generates super high returns.

So what does this magical and powerful MCbot look like?

Everyone must be very curious about MCbot . Programmers in the R&D departments of Mintmark all over the world hope to know the situation of the R&D center of Silicon Valley . So a programmer in the R&D center of Silicon Valley demonstrates his daily work to all Mintmark members from his first person perspective one day.

By the perspective of the engineers who give MCbot infinite capabilities, he will show the staff accommodation environment, office environment, staff rest area, meeting room, restaurant, data center to us . It will give everyone the real feeling into the Mintmark R&D center in Silicon Valley and bring us to explore the secrets of MCbot.

Everyone must be very curious, why protagonist haven’t come on stage? After watching the video, the editor can only use the word "shock" to describe it .Everyone knows that the R&D center of any company is not open to the public. Google only opens the Googleplex as a theme park to the public. Similarly, Mintmark is also out of consideration for customer information and data security to eliminate all the contact with outside world .

This is also why Mintmark set up its R&D center in Silicon Valley, USA,and It has never been announced before. With the company’s special approval, this is the first time that part of the MCbot’s core computer room of data center has been displayed, so that everyone can have a chance to see What MCbot looks like .

This video will be released in a recent event, so that everyone will follow the steps of programmers at the R&D Center of Mintmark in Silicon Valley, and enter this mysterious place.

