Public access schedule for Kuhio Highway in Hanalei changes Wednesday, June 2

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) modifies the scheduled single lane public access to Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai at mile marker 1 approaching Hanalei Bridge (“Hanalei Hill”) to make weekday access times consistent starting Wednesday, June 2.

During the school year, the Wednesday afternoon access was different from the regular weekday schedule to match up with the release of schoolchildren. Now that school is out for the summer, the weekday access times will be:

Weekdays (Monday through Friday) including Wednesday, June 2:

5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Saturday and Sunday access remains as follows.

Saturdays:

5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sundays and State Holidays:

5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

The public access schedule will continue to be posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

As a reminder, the single lane access with alternating traffic control lead by a pilot vehicle escort is necessary until the slope is stabilized above and below Kuhio Highway at mile marker 1. Also, the following weight restrictions are in effect:

Kuhio Highway between Hanalei Plantation Road and the Hanalei Bridge is restricted to 10 tons.

The Hanalei Bridge is restricted to a weight limit of 15 tons.

All motorists are advised to drive with caution and patience in the area for their safety.

###