ITAD Tech Becomes First R2V3 Certified Company in the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta- based provider of IT Asset Disposition services has become the first company in the world to complete the industry’s newly released R2 Version 3 (R2V3) certification standard.
According to R2’s governing body, Sustainable Electronics Recycling Internal (SERI), the R2V3 certification standard raises the bar for how the world handles used electronics and combats our e-waste and data security challenges. The R2 standard is widely considered by businesses and organizations throughout the world as the most adopted, highest quality standard for responsible reuse in the ITAD space.
Andrew Armour, President of ITAD Tech, states “We are thrilled to be the first in our industry to adhere to the new and higher requirements for the reuse and repurposing of technology. As thought- leaders in the industry, ITAD Tech will remain on the forefront of compliance with the highest and most rigorous standards industry wide. The completion of our R2V3 certification aligns with our values of protecting our customer’s data and brand, along with the environment. I would like to thank SERI and ORION for their attention to detail in maintaining the highest of standards for certification status. I would also like to thank our compliance director, Jeff Robinson, for his round the clock efforts, day in and day out to ensure our internal standards are continuously compliant and improving”.
Benjamin Howell, managing partner and VP of Sales adds “This new certification will ensure our enterprise clients that we are simultaneously meeting the highest requirements for data sanitization and destruction while also protecting their corporate interests and reputation by exceeding the stringent R2V3 requirements on any environmental impacts”.
Bill Baron, one of the co-founders of ITAD Tech was quoted as saying, “Since our inception we have strived to not simply deliver an amazing ROI and meet R2 standards for our clients but also to be an active and leading participant within the R2 community. Our clients are very pleased that through the leadership of Andrew Armour and Benjamin Howell we have been lightning fast in our efforts to certify to the brand new R2v3 as it continues to set the standard for reuse, repurposing, and recycling throughout the world”.
Andrew Armour
