Robert Doody South Dakota: Discusses Why You Might Need Access to a Criminal Defense Lawyer

SISSETON, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introduction: Robert Doody South Dakota explains that it has been suggested that no matter who you are, what your background is, or where you live, that you have access to a good criminal defense attorney. Why? Why would you ever need that? The answers, as divulged by Robert Doody South Dakota might surprise you. Better still, we hope this blog inspires you to act. Please read all the way throughExample Scenario: Robert Doody South Dakota says to picture this scenario. You have never committed a crime in your life; however, you do have a habit of trusting the wrong people. You are in a store with some of these people. Unknown to you, some of them are shoplifting in the store, and they get caught. Guilt-by-association now occurs. Because you are with them, the store security person thinks you are guilty too, and then you’re arrested along with your friends. Now, you see why you should know a criminal lawyer on your side?What Can a Criminal Lawyer Do for You?According to the advice of Robert Doody South Dakota who is an experienced criminal law attorney, there is plenty he or she can do. The police only know what they are being told by the store's security people. The role of a criminal attorney is to find out your side of the story and relay that information to the court. A good criminal lawyer will be able to keep you from going to court at all based on what information that have.What Happens Now?This depends upon how good your criminal lawyer is. Robert Doody South Dakota has some tips for you, such as making sure that the security team shows the police the video footage where the trip to the store took place. This important detail could prove your innocence. Do not leave it up to law enforcement to simply know to do this. You need the skill of a professional to take the lead.Sentencing Adjustments:According to Robert Doody South Dakota, what does this mean? Let's change the outcome in this scenario. Let's say you stole a few items too. An expert criminal defense attorney can negotiate a deal with the prosecutor for a reduced sentence. Without a criminal lawyer, you may not know how to negotiate this deal. Without an expert criminal defense attorney, you will not be able to convince the judge to be lenient with you because it is your first offense. Most of the time, only an experienced criminal lawyer can accomplish this task.Where Can You Find Such a Lawyer?Begin your search with the Robert Doody South Dakota website. Even if you do not live within his area of service, the information there is excellent. It can give you an idea of the criteria you should include when evaluating a criminal lawyer closer to you. Do yourself a favor and start your search today. You never know what tomorrow may bring.