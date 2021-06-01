Seduction Cosmetic Center Reviews How a Tummy Tuck Can Improve Your Appearance
Toned abs are like the holy grail of fitness. And especially as summer approaches, a flat tummy can mean the difference between feeling insecure in a one-piece or t-shirt and flaunting your beach bod in a cute bikini or swim trunks! Unfortunately, no matter how much we diet and exercise, a taught belly just isn't in the cards for some of us. A board-certified plastic surgeon at Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews your case closely before walking you through your treatment options.
Fluctuating weight, pregnancy, natural aging, C-sections and other surgeries, and genetics can all play a huge part in whether or not our stomach is flat and defined. If you have sagging skin, wrinkles, stretch marks, folds, or a little extra fat you just can’t get rid of, a tummy tuck might help you regain some confidence.
What Is a Tummy Tuck?
A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is a surgical procedure designed to restore and refine the contour and shape of your abdomen. This will give men and women alike a younger, firmer appearance.
This is achieved through surgery that cuts away or lifts sagging skin, redistributes or removes unwanted fat, and sculpts the shape of the abdominal wall. There are several types of tummy tuck available. When your medical Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews your options with you, they will include information about the pros and cons of each procedure as well as recovery times and suggestions.
Seduction Cosmetic Center Reviews the Different Types of Tummy Tuck
Mini Tummy Tuck
A mini tummy tuck is usually recommended for patients with little to moderate excess skin located beneath their belly buttons. A mini tuck allows a smaller incision to be made, which means less noticeable scarring. The belly button is left in place with the mini tuck. The muscles and skin below can be altered and tightened.
Full Tummy Tuck
Based on Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews and research, a full tummy tuck is the most common, and popular, form of abdominoplasty. A full tummy tuck addresses the areas below and beneath the belly button. You can tighten muscles, reduce excess skin, and remove unwanted fat deposits. This flattens and tones the belly, while also reducing the appearance of stretch marks.
Extended Tummy Tuck
For patients with significant extra skin from pregnancy or extreme weight loss, an extended tummy tuck may be recommended. After a plastic surgeon at Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews your file and preferred outcome, they will discuss the implications of an extended tummy tuck at length if it is deemed necessary.
An extended tummy tuck contours the sides of your body and your upper hip as well as your midsection. This is necessary to ensure that skin can be redraped without folding or bunching around your stitches.
