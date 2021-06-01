Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published June 1, 2021)

Ahead of muskie season, join this how-to webinar    Anglers can begin fishing for muskellunge in Minnesota on Saturday, June 5. There are great muskie fishing opportunities across the state, including in the seven-county metro area. Anyone interested in learning about metro muskie fishing and how to land a trophy muskie is invited to join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar hosted by metro muskie angler Terreon Ewing and Ray Ruiz, DNR hunting and fishing skills liaison.

The webinar is at noon on Wednesday, June 2. It’s part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

Hunters can apply through June 11 to hunt elk in Minnesota Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless elk. Hunters can choose from three license options: a license for a bull elk; a license for an antlerless elk, which can be a female or a young male; or a license for either a bull or antlerless elk. It’s important that hunters review the elk season structure on the DNR website prior to entering the lottery to ensure they apply for the license they want.

