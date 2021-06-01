MasterPieces Adds Three New Licenses
New Products Feature Smokey Bear, U.S. Navy, and Mossy Oak
We're passionate about building a well-rounded and diverse product line for our consumers. We're proud to feature some of the most beloved characters and properties for puzzles, games and crafts.”ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MasterPieces, Inc. today announces three new licensing agreements and the timelines for product availability in each new line.
— David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, Inc.
Signing agreements with The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service for Smokey Bear property; outdoor lifestyle brand, Mossy Oak, and The U.S. Department of Defense for the U.S. Navy license, MasterPieces has several new puzzles set to arrive this summer.
Annually recognized as a Global Licensee Leader, MasterPieces proudly adds three new licensed lines to the 2021 launches that already includes Sesame Street and The Elf on the Shelf.
David Rolls, President and Founder of MasterPieces, Inc., said, “We are passionate about building a well-rounded and diverse product line for our consumers to have all of the variety and choices they desire. Now celebrating our 25th year in business, we are so proud of our robust product offerings that feature some of the most beloved and uniquely appropriate properties and characters for puzzles, games and crafts.”
This month, the first items to be available for consumers are a MasterPieces U.S. Navy 1000-piece puzzle and two 1000-piece Mossy Oak branded puzzles.
As a longtime license of the U.S. Department of Defense for the U.S. Army property, MasterPieces now adds the U.S. Navy to its puzzle and game line. The initial U.S. Navy puzzle is a 1000-piece ocean scene puzzle flooded with Navy emblems and seals.
The Mossy Oak puzzle line begins with two different 1000-piece puzzles featuring overlays of wildlife and patriotic graphics that are sure to be a fun challenge for puzzle enthusiasts.
MasterPieces will offer its new puzzles featuring Smokey Bear in July of 2021. A 550-piece, 100-piece and a 4-pack 100-piece puzzle begin the collection featuring the famous wildfire prevention spokescharacter. Smokey’s message is more important than ever now with frequent, record breaking wildfires occurring each year in the United States. Since 1944, Smokey Bear has promoted a message of preventing unwanted human-caused wildfires. MasterPieces is backing the message by committing a portion of the proceeds from its officially licensed Smokey Bear merchandise to help fund the nationwide wildlife prevention campaign.
The new licensed lines now join other new 2021 debut licensed lines for Sesame Street, The Elf on the Shelf, and The Farmer’s Almanac. The impressive list of licenses held by MasterPieces now includes Hershey’s, Lionel, Coca-Cola, U.S. Army, Betty Boop, Clifford, John Wayne, Batman, Polar Express, Wizard of Oz, Audubon, Caterpillar, Realtree, Saturday Evening Post, NFL, MLB, NHL, and NCAA
About MasterPieces:
Celebrating its 25th full year in business, MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, in 1995 with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty-five years later, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces’ reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth and the company’s commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned its dedicated, worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and innovative packaging, as well as toys and gifts, while partnering with brands and sports organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at MasterPiecesInc and for the most immediate information and interaction with the company, please like and follow MasterPieces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
