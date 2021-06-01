RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Enviva Hamlet Permit to be held June 28

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Monday, June 28 on the draft Title V permit for Enviva Pellets Hamlet, LLC. The facility is required to obtain a Title V permit under the terms of its current operating permit.

The draft Title V permit does not include any significant operational changes at the wood pellet facility and the potential to emit remains the same as under the current permit.

The public is invited to attend the hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed action. DAQ will also accept comments on the draft permit through June 30.

Event Title: Public Hearing for Enviva Hamlet

Date and Time: June 28, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Event Password: NCDAQ

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 320 7836

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on June 28. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3vzg93c or call (919) 618-0968.

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. Alternatively, to comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

Copies of all data and the application submitted by Enviva Pellets Hamlet, LLC are available for public inspection on the DAQ website at https://deq.nc.gov/enviva-tv or in person by appointment only at:

Fayetteville Regional Office Systel Building 225 Green Street, Suite 714 Fayetteville, NC 28301 910-433-3300

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line ["EnvivaHam.20B"] You may also leave a voicemail comment at 919-707-8714. Comments will be accepted until June 30, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The draft permit, draft permit review, and other documents can be found here.