Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market to 2030: Visiongain Research. Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- The RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics report studies the overall market Forecasts by Type (Microarrays, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequencing Technologies, RNAI Gene Silencing), by Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomic), by End User (Academic Research & Government Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies operating in this industry.

Rising preference for personalised medicine in developed as well developing economies coupled with increasing investment by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery is expected to increase RNA analysis market concentration over the forecast period. To increase the reliability and success rate of the drug production process, RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) is progressively used for the discovery and profiling of RNA-based drug response biomarkers. Although a variety of tools for this application have been used, the RNA sequencing capabilities promise to be of special value. As a result, there is an increasing need to expand the usability to a wider range of potential users of RNA sequencing related workflow solutions for this use, particularly those without extensive experience with next-generation sequencing (NGS).



Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/rna-analysis-market-2020/#download_sampe_div

How the Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market report helps you?

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent market development and future aspects such as Next Generation Sequencing Technology, Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditure, Technological Advancement in Omics Research

• Qualitative analyses such as market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, company market share analysis, investment and future aspects of RNA therapeutics and commercial developments.

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market, with forecasts for Type, Application, and End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Additionally, the RNA Transcriptomics Market study analyses vendor landscape using company profiles, revenues, business segment, and company market share analysis.

Over the past few years, the average number of biotech patent applications has risen at a rate of more than 20 percent annually. More than 1,500 biomolecule-specific studies are ongoing globally at present. In addition, the success rate of studies involving large molecules is almost twice the success rate of small molecule studies. Nearly 13% of biopharmaceutical drugs entering phase I clinical trials are expected to pass all phases of drug production. Increasing research & development spending by biopharmaceutical companies are expected to open new opportunities for RNA analysis industry over the coming years.

The global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market size was dominated by North America in 2019. It was accounted for 39.5% of overall market share in 2019. Presence of well-established pharmaceutical manufacturers followed by increasing preference for personalised medicine is expected to offer potential opportunity for North American RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market over the coming years. However, increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as India, China, Southeast Asia, Brazil, and Argentina is expected to open avenues for the industry.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/rna-analysis-market-2020/#download_sampe_div

The global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market has solid competition amongst the already well-known market players. Also, the industry players are pursuing possible markets to seize a competitive advantage among the other manufacturers operating in this industry by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence. Some prominent companies operating in global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Fluidigm Corporation.

Companies Profiled in the Report - Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Promega Corporation

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Industry click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10 year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which we find currently can influence one another. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.