The Futurist Institute Releases a Book on The Future of Travel
What will happen to travel in the wake of COVID — and in the decade beyond? That's what the essays in The Future of Travel answer.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute released a book on Memorial Day Weekend 2021 titled The Future of Travel: Trends and Technologies Shaping the Decade Ahead.
This book is a collection of essays that attempts to answer the critical question, "What will happen to travel in the wake of COVID — and in the decade beyond?"
Leading experts, futurists, and executives in travel, leisure, and hospitality contributed essays focused on the most important future trends impacting these industries, including the associated opportunities, priorities, perception shifts, and challenges that will shape the decade ahead.
Contributors to The Future of Travel included Linda Rutherford, Nigel Fell, Elena Rodríguez Blanco, Dan Cockerell, Daniel McCoy, Adam Wesolowski, Nawfal Patel, Samarth Kejriwal, Darshika Jones, and Jason Schenker.
The essays addressed topics on the economy, long-term trends, the future of work and jobs, technology, sustainability, and other futurist topics. The Futurist Institute's Jason Schenker and Nawfal Patel were the editors of this book
Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute, shared his thoughts on the book. "I am so pleased that this book came together to provide a timely perspective on the travel industry. There are many reasons to be optimistic as vaccinations rise, COVID cases fall, and economies reopen."
Mr. Schenker founded The Futurist Institute in 2016 to help analysts, strategists, and executives become futurists and capture long-term opportunities in trends and technology disruptions while also mitigating downside risks. His bestselling books include The Future After COVID, which was released in April 2020. "I hope everyone will buckle up and come along for the ride as The Futurist Institute presents these big ideas and visions for the future of travel," he added.
The Future of Travel was released published by Prestige Professional Publishing.
