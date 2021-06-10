VINICIUS BAGNAROLLI WITH RFXCEL CORPORATION ACCEPTED INTO FORBES BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL
Forbes Business Development Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Senior-Level Sales and Business Development ExecutivesRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinicius Bagnarolli, director of Latin American operations for rfxcel Corporation, part of Antares Vision Group and a global leader in digital supply chain traceability solutions, has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.
Mr. Bagnarolli was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Vinicius Bagnarolli into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Bagnarolli has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
“I’m beyond excited to have been accepted by this prestigious group of leaders,” said Mr. Bagnarolli. “This re-enforces my personal commitment — and Antares Vision Group’s and rfxcel’s commitment — to always bringing new technologies, approaches, and industry wisdom to our customers and partners. Being part of the Forbes Business Development Council will definitely strengthen our position as a global leader in digital supply chain solutions.”
Mr. Bagnarolli added that he looked forward to sharing how Antares Vision Group’s complete track and trace solution and rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) help customers accelerate their transition toward digital and sustainable supply chains characterized by full transparency and visibility. “I not only want to learn from other members of the Forbes Business Development Council; I want to let them know about how we’re improving business operations for our customers.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT RFXCEL
rfxcel, part of Antares Vision Group, provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage their digital supply chain, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as track and trace, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the United Kingdom, the EU, Latin America, Russia, India, Japan, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.
ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP
Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM Market, the Antares Vision Group guarantees protection of products, people and brands through inspection systems for quality control, Track & Trace solutions for anti-counterfeiting and supply chain transparency, smart data management tools for maximized efficiency and digitalization of the supply chain, from raw materials to the final consumer. The Antares Vision Group is active in the pharmaceutical market and in Life Science in general (biomedical devices and hospitals), in beverage, food, cosmetic and in consumer-packaged goods. The Group reaches over 60 countries in the World with complete and flexible solutions, hardware, and software, with related services and counts 7 Italian sites (Brescia, Parma, Piacenza, Latina, Collecchio, Mestrino e Vicenza), 22 company sites worldwide (Germany, France [3], USA [7], Latin America [2], UK, Spain, South Korea, India, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Croatia and Serbia), 3 Innovation and Research Centers (Italy) and a worldwide network of more than 40 partners. Thanks to the twenty years of experience in vision technologies of the two founding partners, the Antares Vision Group is the supplier of 10 out of 20 leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, with more than 25.000 inspection systems, that ensure everyday product safety and quality, 6.500 quality controls and more than 3.500 serialization modules on lines installed all over the. With the aim of continuing and supporting the growth and development strategy, during 2019 participation agreements were finalized with T2 Software, a Brazilian company specialized in smart data management solutions, and Orobix, an Italian company leader in artificial intelligence services, as well as the acquisition of 100% of FT System, leader in control and inspection in the beverage sector. In 2020, Antares Vision acquired 82.83% of Tradeticity, a Croatian company specialized in software management of traceability and serialization processes, 100% of Convel, an Italian company specialized in automated inspection machines for the pharmaceutical industry, the assets of Adents High Tech International, a French company specialized in software for serialization and traceability, 100% of Applied Vision, a global leader in inspection systems for glass and metal containers in food & beverage. In March 2021, Antares Vision acquired 100% of rfXcel Corporation, specialized in software solutions for digitalization and supply chain transparency based in the U.S., and 100% of Pen-Tec and Tecnel, through FT System, increasing specialization in Food & Beverage inspection sector. In 2019 Emidio Zorzella and Massimo Bonardi won the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” award for innovation.
