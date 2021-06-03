RFXCEL TO INTEGRATE SPHERITY CREDENTIALING SERVICE INTO ITS VRS SOLUTION FOR DSCSA AUTHORIZED TRADING PARTNER COMPLIANCE
Beginning in June, rfxcel customers can use the service to confirm their authorized trading partner status in saleable return verifications.RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rfxcel, part of Antares Vision Group and a global leader in digital supply chain traceability solutions, today announced it would integrate the Spherity Credentialing Service into its Verification Router Service (VRS) solution, enabling companies to verify their authorized trading partner (ATP) status per requirements in the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).
rfxcel customers can begin using the service in June. As mandated by the DSCSA, only ATPs will be permitted to exchange information in the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain starting on November 27, 2023.
The Spherity Credentialing Service uses blockchain technology to establish a secure, verifiable digital enterprise identity for every ATP. By integrating the service into its VRS solution, rfxcel customers can ensure secure, authenticated data exchange with other ATPs and verify they have the credentials required by the DSCSA, including state licenses and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Entity Identifiers (FEIs).
Herb Wong, vice president of marketing and strategic initiatives at rfxcel, said the partnership builds on the relationship built with Spherity in the Open Credentialing Initiative (OCI), a user group comprising industry stakeholders working on rolling out, standardizing, and exploring credential-based implementations in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
“rfxcel is excited to partner with Spherity to ensure the integrity of both the physical and digital supply chain,” he said. “The Spherity Credentialing Service is the most comprehensive effort to address the upcoming ATP requirement for DSCSA and is a good match with our industry-leading VRS solution. Spherity’s leadership in the OCI was impressive, and rfxcel looks forward to offering our customers these complementary solutions this summer.”
Spherity CEO Dr. Carsten Stöcker said, “rfxcel, as an innovation pioneer in the industry, and Spherity have been a good fit from the very beginning, since the start of the collaboration. We are now very proud that rfxcel is offering our new Spherity Credentialing Service to their customers and look forward to delivering further integrations to establish trust in supply chains.”
For more information about the rfxcel-Spherity partnership, rfxcel’s solutions for DSCSA compliance, including the VRS, and the OCI, contact Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Herb Wong at hwong@rfxcel.com and visit rfxcel.com.
ABOUT RFXCEL
Part of Antares Vision Group, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage their digital supply chain, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as track and trace, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the United Kingdom, the EU, Latin America, Russia, India, Japan, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.
ABOUT SPHERITY
Spherity is building decentralized digital identity management solutions to power the fourth industrial revolution, bringing secure identities to enterprises, machines, products, data and even algorithms. We provide the enabling technology to digitize and automate compliance processes primarily on highly-regulated technical sectors like pharmaceuticals, automotive and logistics. Spherity’s decentralized cloud identity wallet empowers cyber security, efficiency and data interoperability among digital value chains. Spherity is certified according to the information security standard ISO 27001.
ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP
Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM Market, the Antares Vision Group guarantees protection of products, people and brands through inspection systems for quality control, Track & Trace solutions for anti-counterfeiting and supply chain transparency, smart data management tools for maximized efficiency and digitalization of the supply chain, from raw materials to the final consumer. The Antares Vision Group is active in the pharmaceutical market and in Life Science in general (biomedical devices and hospitals), in beverage, food, cosmetic and in consumer-packaged goods. The Group reaches over 60 countries in the World with complete and flexible solutions, hardware, and software, with related services and counts 7 Italian sites (Brescia, Parma, Piacenza, Latina, Collecchio, Mestrino e Vicenza), 22 company sites worldwide (Germany, France [3], USA [7], Latin America [2], UK, Spain, South Korea, India, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Croatia and Serbia), 3 Innovation and Research Centers (Italy) and a worldwide network of more than 40 partners. Thanks to the twenty years of experience in vision technologies of the two founding partners, the Antares Vision Group is the supplier of 10 out of 20 leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, with more than 25.000 inspection systems, that ensure everyday product safety and quality, 6.500 quality controls and more than 3.500 serialization modules on lines installed all over the. With the aim of continuing and supporting the growth and development strategy, during 2019 participation agreements were finalized with T2 Software, a Brazilian company specialized in smart data management solutions, and Orobix, an Italian company leader in artificial intelligence services, as well as the acquisition of 100% of FT System, leader in control and inspection in the beverage sector. In 2020, Antares Vision acquired 82.83% of Tradeticity, a Croatian company specialized in software management of traceability and serialization processes, 100% of Convel, an Italian company specialized in automated inspection machines for the pharmaceutical industry, the assets of Adents High Tech International, a French company specialized in software for serialization and traceability, 100% of Applied Vision, a global leader in inspection systems for glass and metal containers in food & beverage. In March 2021, Antares Vision acquired 100% of rfxcel Corporation, specialized in software solutions for digitalization and supply chain transparency based in the U.S., and 100% of Pen-Tec and Tecnel, through FT System, increasing specialization in Food & Beverage inspection sector. In 2019 Emidio Zorzella and Massimo Bonardi won the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” award for innovation.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Antares Vision PR Specialist
Davide Antonioli, davide.antonioli@antaresvision.com | M. +39 339 8124446
rfxcel Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives
Herb Wong, hwong@rfxcel.com | 925-791-3235
Herb Wong
rfxcel Corporation
+19253956879 ext.
