Virtek’s New Real-Time Tracking Software Revolutionizes Assembly Tasks on Moving Parts

Laser Tracking Software on Moving Parts Virtek

Eliminates Templating and Fixturing to Dramatically Accelerate Time to Market

Iris ActiveTrack enables technicians to position the right part, in the right place, at the right time, even while the part is in motion,” — Sean Francoz, Virtek Group Product Manager.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtek announces the release of its Iris™ ActiveTrack laser positioning software that continuously projects stable, accurate laser lines onto moving parts to guide workers in a variety of manufacturing processes. Even complex, 3D shapes are projected with precision, dramatically accelerating time to market and ensuring product quality.

“Iris ActiveTrack enables technicians to position the right part, in the right place, at the right time, even while the part is in motion,” said Sean Francoz, Virtek Group Product Manager. “This is game-changing technology that will help our customers reduce costs by eliminating time spent reviewing paperwork, measuring, marking, and using templates during assembly processes. The largest gains come from the elimination of rework caused by quality escapes.”

Along with the launch of Iris ActiveTrack, Virtek also released the newest edition of its Iris 3D software with enhanced API (Application Programming Interface). This enhancement includes a production reporting database. Accessed through the API, the production reporting tools provides instant remote access to current production status for any system on the floor. It also enables retrieval of detailed production data from any point in the systems history. This can be used to help production managers analyze performance on the macro (entire process) or micro (work cell or individual task) level.

Iris 3D’s enhanced API includes a powerful toolset that allows users to employ Virtek’s Vision Positioning System (VPS) to locate a targeted tool or component anywhere in the system’s field of view and report the position of the tool relative to the projector. This functionality informs operators of the system’s status, where it is in the overall workflow, and provides digital data of tasks being performed.

Norway-based Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA), a long-time Virtek customer, has been using Virtek’s laser projection systems in production facilities since early 2000. “Our production site in Kongsberg, Norway has multiple laser projection systems that support complex programs with major international customers,” said Lars Kveseth, KDA’s Director Technology, Aerostructures. “Virtek’s solutions have enabled us to surpass our cost and quality targets.”

“Additional system upgrades and innovations, such as IRIS 3D and the new Iris ActiveTrack software, are delivering exciting results,” added Kveseth. “In certain applications, we are seeing a 30 percent cost reduction and 25 percent quality improvement.”

“For example, we are currently using Iris ActiveTrack technology for laser-assisted masking in our surface preparation department and are experiencing significant throughput improvements expected to reduce costs by 20 percent.”

“We are also exploring the use of this technology in our assembly operations and in areas where the laser projection system might replace expensive location fixtures to further reduce costs and lead times on the shop floor. Overall, KDA is very pleased with the support and cooperation we have received from Virtek for the past two decades.”

For more details, and to discuss your organization’s needs, contact your Virtek sales representative.

_________

About Virtek

Virtek Vision International ULC is committed to engineering simplicity by accelerating labor-intensive production tasks, minimizing human error, and enabling customers to consistently deliver quality products for less using Virtek’s 3D laser projection, vision positioning and quality inspection systems.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021, Virtek is headquartered in Waterloo, ON, Canada and serves prominent manufacturers globally in the aerospace and aeronautic, transportation, construction, industrial fabrication, and sustainable wind energy sectors via local sales and service representatives throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Virtek is owned by American Industrial Partners (“AIP”). Visit (www.virtekvision.com) for more information.

About Kongsberg

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA (www.kongsberg.com ) is an international technology group that supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in the merchant marine, defense, aerospace, and renewable and utilities industries.