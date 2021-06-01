Workplace Stress Management Market Size to Grow at $11.49 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Increase in competition in organizations and surge in awareness of stress management have boosted the growth of the global workplace stress management market. However, the market across LAMEA is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the pandemic hampered mental well-being and worsened the unaddressed mental health problems. These factors will affect the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Workplace Stress Management Market was generated $8.21 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $11.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in competition in organizations and surge in awareness of stress management have boosted the growth of the global workplace stress management market. However, dearth of skilled counselors and lack of awareness in developing countries regarding workplace stress management hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in emphasis on health & safety regulations and rise in the popularity of yoga and other health-related practices are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11467



Covid-19 pandemic:

The Covid-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges and changes to the human lifestyle. Thus, several countries imposed strict lockdown and companies adopted work from home culture to curb the spread of the virus. The pandemic resulted in the downsizing of employees in several organizations and lay off to cut costs. This hampered the market.

The workspace stress could lead to anxiety and several disorders. Moreover, the pandemic hampered mental well-being and worsened the unaddressed mental health problems. These factors will affect the market growth.

The global workspace stress management market is segmented on the basis of service, delivery mode, end user, and region.

Based on service, the stress assessment segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the yoga and meditation segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11467



On the basis of delivery mode, the personal fitness trainers segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the meditation specialists segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global workspace stress management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The global workspace stress management market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.), Asset Health Inc., Fitbit, Inc., CuraLinc Healthcare LLC, ComPsych Corporation, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC, Marino Wellness LLC, Sol Wellness, Wellsource, Inc., and Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Sleep Aids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Biobanking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Orthodontics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Laboratory Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research