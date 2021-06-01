Azerbaijan confirms travel arrangements for Euro 2020 fans

Today, AFFA announces that all home nation fans travelling to UEFA Euro 2020 will be exempt from quarantine upon arrival.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), having considered the appropriate stance to take during the pandemic, announces that all home nation fans travelling to its host fixtures in UEFA Euro 2020 will be exempt from quarantine upon arrival.

As part of a multi-nation format devised by UEFA to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament, Baku is proud to be hosting four games at Euro 2020: Wales vs Switzerland (Saturday 12 June, 15:00), Turkey vs Wales (Wednesday 16 June ,18:00), Switzerland vs Turkey (Sunday 20 June, 18:00) and Quarter Final 3 (Saturday 3 July, 18:00).

All ticketholders who are citizens of Turkey, Switzerland and the UK, plus the quarter-finalist countries, will be able to obtain a visa either upon arrival at Baku airport or on Azerbaijan’s online e-visa platform. Standard visas are available online within three business days but if necessary, an urgent visa can be obtained in three to five hours. All fans are urged to comply with their respective national travel guidelines. The person must also submit a match ticket at the state borders while entering Azerbaijan.

Upon presenting their ticket at the border and proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (not older than 48 hours), fans will be granted a quarantine exemption and can move around the country freely. No further tests will be required to attend the stadium on match days.

Azerbaijan currently has a low rate of Covid-19 infections, with cases haven fallen 75% from the peak of the pandemic and a robust vaccination programme underway. AFFA believes that restricting access only to ticketholders with a recent Covid-19 test in this way is a prudent and safe measure.

Upon arriving in Baku, fans can look forward to safely discovering the wide range of vibrant hospitality which the city has to offer, and all bars, restaurants and hotels are open for business. The city boasts an abundance of outdoor space and restrictions such as masks in indoor public spaces are in force. The stadium will be at 50% capacity to aid social distancing and the decision has been taken not to create fan zones in order to prevent crowds gathering in close proximity.

Elkhan Mammadov, Executive Vice President, AFFA, said:

“We are excited to welcome fans from the nations involved in our Euro 2020 host fixtures and have made a sensible plan to ensure those who wish to come can enjoy Baku, confident of a safe experience in our wonderful city. Baku has been gearing up for months for this once in-a-lifetime showcase and I know everybody involved is committed to ensuring this a truly unforgettable celebration of football. We look forward to fans joining these celebrations in the coming weeks.”

