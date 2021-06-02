Wilton Manors City Commissioner Supports Covenant House Florida’s Annual Fundraiser

Covenant House Florida is just one of many local organizations Mike Bracchi and his partner Tommy Walser support

Wilton Manors City Commissioner Mike Bracchi recently attended “A Night Under the Big Top” hosted by Covenant House Florida.

It is always rewarding to see and hear from those that are benefiting from local programs and non-profits. It reminds us all that we need to do more to help our neighbors and fellow citizens,” — Mike Bracchi

WILTON MANORS, FL, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilton Manors City Commissioner Mike Bracchi recently attended “A Night Under the Big Top” hosted by Covenant House Florida. The in-person event, held in the city of Wilton Manors, was one of the first large events held in the city since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Bracchi recognizes the need for programs that assist our youth, who are experiencing homelessness in our local community, and the importance of fundraising to support such services.

This is just one of many local organizations Bracchi and his partner Tommy Walser support. “We need more programs like Covenant House that support people struggling with homelessness, especially young people, in our city and throughout South Florida. By providing support in the form of emergency shelter, counseling and healthcare services, we can make a real difference for those in need, which could affect the trajectory of their future,” Bracchi stated. Covenant House Florida not only provides shelter but also offers an array of ancillary services, e.g., substance abuse treatment and job training.

At the fundraising event, a number of the young beneficiaries that have received services from Covenant House shared their experiences with how the organization has impacted their lives for the better. “It is always rewarding to see and hear from those that are benefiting from local programs and non-profits. It reminds us all that we need to do more to help our neighbors and fellow citizens,” Bracchi said. He continued, “Unfortunately the pandemic has made the homeless situation worse, not better. We need to come together as a community to address this issue.”

Commissioner Bracchi is committed to working with the city of Wilton Manors to ensure there are programs providing essential services to our homeless youth, and that such programs are easily accessible.

About Covenant House Florida

Covenant House Florida, with shelters in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, serves young people experiencing homelessness up to age 21 by providing emergency shelter, counseling, case management, therapy, health services, family reunification, substance abuse treatment, pregnancy prevention, teen parenting education, job readiness training, transportation assistance, transitional housing and education.

About Commissioner Mike Bracchi

Bracchi was elected to the Wilton Manors City Commissioner in November, 2020. He works full-time as an attorney and is a Shareholder with the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC. Bracchi has earned a number of degrees including a Juris Doctor (J.D.), a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and an M.S. in Business Management and Leadership. Bracchi is licensed to practice law in Florida and New York, as well as being licensed to practice as a pharmacist in Florida and New York. He also serves as an Arbitrator with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and previously was an Arbitrator with the New York City Court – Small Claims Division.