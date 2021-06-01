Realtors Help First Time Home Buyers in A Red Hot Market
The hot Michigan housing market is showing no signs of cooling down, making it difficult for buyers looking for a home. Choosing the right realtor can mean the difference between finding your dream home and dreaming of having a new home.
In a market that often sees homes sell quickly for well above the asking price, Realtor Brooke Azimi of DOBI Real Estate is helping home buyers become homeowners through creative methods.
“Brooke has gone above and beyond and taken care of every detail to help us get into our dream home. It was crystal clear from the onset of our first meeting that she was putting our family and needs/safety first, above any sale or commission,” says a recent client.
Homes for sale in Michigan are being sold within days of going on the market, requiring buyers to get creative. This means their realtors need to get creative, too. This especially applies in the current climate, where people are looking for ways to go through their regular routines without an excessive amount of contact.
For Azimi, who chooses to specialize in first-time home buyers, it’s all part of the challenge that makes her current career so rewarding. And it’s a far cry from her previous career in dental hygiene. With that said, there is a common thread: supporting others with unique, specialized expertise.
Helping people find their first home in a red hot market isn’t easy. Then again, if it were easy, there would be no challenge. The good news is that your modern realtors have all types of technology, platforms, and other resources to help this happen. From virtual tours to remote consultations, realtors all over Michigan and beyond are going the extra mile to ensure the right people are connected with the right homes.
To talk about the challenges facing first-time home buyers and how realtors are helping to make those home buying dreams a reality, contact Azimi through the DOBI Real Estate team through wearedobi.com.
