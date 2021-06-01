Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV/AIDS Market Will Reach USD 400 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV/AIDS Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 240.0 Million in 2020 to reach USD 400.7 Million by 2026, at 8.9% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and stratigies are Koninklijke Philips N.V., RDI, Google Inc., General Electric Healthcare, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson Services and others.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV/AIDS Market: Overview

AI has been transforming the landscape of technology breakthroughs with its impact being felt across several sectors. A significant area of study is the interplay of AI across the health care industry. AI and machine learning have been implemented in a variety of health-related fields. AI has been used to forecast how ill patients will respond to treatment, to create treatment plans for common ailments, and to assess common signs and symptoms to encourage people to seek medical help. To detect potential candidates for preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms have been used in hospital settings in the Denmark and United States, as well as in a population-based research environment in Eastern Africa. The benefits of this technology are to encourage real-time HIV risk reduction and chatbots for HIV education.

Industry Major Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

RDI

Google Inc.

General Electric Healthcare

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

General Vision Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Dynamics

An increase in the inflow of patient health-related digital data, a rising desire for tailored treatment, and, growing need to decrease healthcare costs are major factors assisting revenue growth in the market. Another important aspect that has increased the need to diagnose and identify diseases in their early stages is also contributing to the market growth. Deep learning technologies would make it simple to forecast diseases based on past health data. Furthermore, content analytics, natural language processing techniques, and artificial intelligence can aid in the patient's rapid diagnosis.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global AI in HIV/AIDS Market

With the sudden outbreak of COVID 19, the global healthcare sector has been hit on both sides. Due to a logistical backlog and a global shortage of people, the production of electronics parts has been halted. Non-essential commodities are no longer supplied by several e-commerce sites around the world. COVID-19 is having a negative impact on HIV /AIDs research and treatment.

Global AI in HIV/AIDS Market: Key Segmentation

On the basis of tools used in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV & AIDS Market, the market can be segmented into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Image Processing, Speech Recognition, and others. Based on data used for AI, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV & AIDS market can be segmented into patient data, insurance information, and hospital stay. Based on the types of algorithms used for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the HIV & AIDS Market, the market can be segmented into artificial neural networks, deep learning, and others.

North America Region Dominates the Global AI in HIV/AIDS Market

North America has accounted for the major regional market share in the worldwide market. The United States held the largest market share in North America in 2020. Moreover, the presence of some of the world's top multinational corporations, such as Google, NVIDIA, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, GE Healthcare, and Johnson & Johnson are flourishing the demand of the market. Although the United States has the most registered hospitals in the region, a scarcity of healthcare workers is expected to increase the market demand in upcoming years. AI can aid with patient data management, patient care, and hospital administration apps, all of which can help to alleviate such problems. Europe is likely to develop significantly in the future years. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast era. As per UNICEF, the Asia-Pacific region is facing a ‘hidden epidemic’ of HIV among adolescents. In India, Google began six Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based research projects in 2020, focusing on social, humanitarian, and environmental concerns in areas such as healthcare, education, disaster prevention, and dialogue. Each team will receive cash and computational resources from Google Research India, as well as guidance from experts in natural language processing, computer vision, and other deep learning techniques. Thus certain initiatives taken by the market players will expand the market growth during the projected years.

The global AI in HIV/AIDS market is segmented as follows:

By Tools:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Speech Recognition

Others

By Data:

Patient Data

Insurance Information

Hospital Stays

By Types of Algorithms:

Artificial Neural Networks

Deep Learning

Others

