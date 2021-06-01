For Immediate Release:

June 1, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Village of Beaverdam IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Ashland Ashland Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Polk Jackson Perry Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ruggles Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Colebrook Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Village of Coolville IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Champaign Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Coshocton-Franklin Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton-Tuscarawas Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford Crestline Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Crestline IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga City of Richmond Heights 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Erie Metroparks 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette Union Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbus Regional Airport Authority IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Spencer Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Green Township Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Silverton IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Cass Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hasson Joint Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Liberty Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Bronson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Harrison Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Lake Geauga Computer Association 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lawrence County IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Licking Burlington Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Lorain County Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain County Rural Wastewater District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Mahoning Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Mercer Village of Rockford 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Bradford Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Monroe County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Graysville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Dayton Early College Academy, Inc. 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 DECA PREP 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Noble Brookfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Sand Beach Conservancy District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Benton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Portage Waterloo Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Preble Israel Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Mansfield-Richland County Public Library IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Sandusky Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross South Central Ohio Job and Family Services IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Sandusky Sandusky County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Green Township FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Washington-Nile Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull City of Cortland Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hartford Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Tuscarawas Village of Port Washington 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Franklin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Village of Lower Salem 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Watertown Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Williams Village of Edon 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Bowling Green City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pemberville Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

