Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,956 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 1, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Village of Beaverdam

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ashland

Ashland Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Polk Jackson Perry Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ruggles Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Colebrook Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Village of Coolville

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton-Franklin Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton-Tuscarawas Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Crestline Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Crestline

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Richmond Heights

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Erie Metroparks

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Union Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbus Regional Airport Authority

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Spencer Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Green Township

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Silverton

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Cass Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hasson Joint Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Bronson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Harrison Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake Geauga Computer Association

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lawrence County

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Licking

Burlington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain County Rural Wastewater District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Mercer

Village of Rockford

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Bradford Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Graysville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

DECA PREP

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Brookfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Sand Beach Conservancy District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Benton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Waterloo Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Israel Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Mansfield-Richland County Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Sandusky Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

South Central Ohio Job and Family Services

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Green Township

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Washington-Nile Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

City of Cortland

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hartford Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Port Washington

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Franklin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Village of Lower Salem

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Watertown Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Village of Edon

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Bowling Green City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pemberville Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
         

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.