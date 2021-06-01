Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Village of Beaverdam
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Ashland
Ashland Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Polk Jackson Perry Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ruggles Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
Colebrook Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Village of Coolville
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Champaign
Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Coshocton-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton-Tuscarawas Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
Crestline Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Crestline
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Cuyahoga
City of Richmond Heights
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Erie Metroparks
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
Union Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbus Regional Airport Authority
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Spencer Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Green Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Silverton
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Cass Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hasson Joint Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Liberty Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Monroe Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Bronson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Harrison Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Lake Geauga Computer Association
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Madison Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lawrence County
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Licking
Burlington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Lorain County Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain County Rural Wastewater District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Mahoning
Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Mercer
Village of Rockford
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Bradford Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Monroe County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Graysville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
DECA PREP
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Noble
Brookfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Sand Beach Conservancy District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Benton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Portage
Waterloo Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Preble
Israel Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Mansfield-Richland County Public Library
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Sandusky Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Sandusky
Sandusky County Transportation Improvement District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Green Township
FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Washington-Nile Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
City of Cortland
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hartford Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Tuscarawas
Village of Port Washington
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Franklin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren County Transportation Improvement District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Village of Lower Salem
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Watertown Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
Village of Edon
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Bowling Green City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pemberville Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
