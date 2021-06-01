Bowie Dick Test Pack Market to Reach USD 254.6 Million by 2028; Introduction of SteriSense by Ellab to Strengthen Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Bowie Dick Test Pack Market are 3M (Minnesota, U.S.), STERIS (Mentor, Ohio, U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (Northfield, Illinois, USA), Crosstex AirView (Hauppauge, NY, USA), EDM3 HealthLink (Florida, USA), Getinge Assure (Gothenburg, Sweden).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ bowie dick test pack market ” size is expected to reach USD 254.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand for sterilization monitoring products to curb the spread of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) during invasive surgeries will have an excellent impact on the market growth in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Bowie Dick Test Pack Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 169.8 million in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact :

Requisite for Disinfectants to Boost Market amid COVID-19

The spread of coronavirus has resulted in heavy demand for sterilization and disinfectant products among biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies. The growing prominence of sterile and infection-free medical instruments during the invasive surgical procedure will spur demand for bowie dick test packs during COVID-19. Moreover, the need for sterilization monitoring in hospitals, dental clinics, and other healthcare facilities will positively affect the global market. Also, the growing awareness regarding the advantages of sterilization monitoring products can improve the prospects of the market in the foreseeable future.





Market Segments :

The Healthcare Facilities to Hold the Largest Share

Based on application, the global market is divided into healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical & medical device companies, and others. The healthcare facilities segment accounts for the largest share during the forecast period. The healthcare facilities in developed countries offer safe, effective, and high-quality treatment and services. The increasing number of hospitals across the globe will further boost the segment’s growth.

The pharmaceutical & medical device companies are expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to the rising acceptance of bowie dick test packs.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The report on the Bowie dick test pack market depicts:

Critical evaluation of the market

Swot analysis of the regions

Latest market trends and developments

Stellar insights into the competitive landscape

Prime data about regional players

COVID-19 impact

Driving Factor :

Surging Cases of Surgical-site Infections (SSIs) to Spur Product Demand

The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and surgical-site infections (SSIs) will spur demand for test packs during the forecast period. According to Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, Inc., SSIs currently account for 22.0% of HAIs infection, which increases the scope for Bowie-Dick test products in hospitals and clinics to diminish contamination. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, orthodontic procedures, and other surgical procedures will further spur opportunities for the bowie dick test pack market growth in the foreseeable future. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in Germany, the number of cataract surgical procedures increased from 140,340 to 870,018 between 2004 and 2018. In addition, the surging number of surgical procedures in developing nations such as India and China will enable speedy expansion of the market.





Regional Insights :

Stringent Safety Norms to Consolidate Business in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 60.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand radically during the forecast period. The increasing cases of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) and stringent safety norms to curb infections during hospital visits will uplift the bowie dick test pack market share in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a considerable share in the global market during the forecast period due to pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the region. Moreover, the new guidelines implemented by regulatory bodies will push the growth of the region's market. For instance, in February 2017, the Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC) launched its revised guidelines for disinfection and sterilization of instruments in health care facilities.

Competitive Landscape :

Robust R&D by Prominent Companies to Influence Massive Growth

The increasing research and development (R&D) activities by major companies will intensify business in the forthcoming years. For instance, Crosstex AirView, one of the leading companies, offers Lantor Cube, a reusable bowie-dick test pack that processes at 134°C for 3.5 minutes. This device contains 25 test sheets per pack and can be used 25 times before disposal. The introduction of innovative testing packs by key companies will propel the market's healthy growth in the forthcoming years.





Key Development :

May 2019: Ellab, a Denmark-based monitoring company, introduced SteriSense, the latest innovative electronic Bowie-Dick test system, which offers quick and accurate test results. It is user-friendly, economically efficient, and provides ease in comparing and trace data.

The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

STERIS (Mentor, Ohio, U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc. (Northfield, Illinois, USA)

Crosstex AirView (Hauppauge, NY, USA)

EDM3 HealthLink (Florida, USA)

Getinge Assure (Gothenburg, Sweden)





Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Sales Channels Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Key Industry Development COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bowie Dick Test Pack Market

Global Bowie Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies Healthcare Facilities Others



Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







ToC Continue…





