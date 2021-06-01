Avionica and SmartSky Partner to Develop Real-Time Aviation Data Services
Avionica’s data collection and analysis capabilities, coupled with SmartSky’s unique ability to move and share data opens new opportunities for improving aircraft safety and efficiency”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avionica and SmartSky Networks announced today that they have formed a landmark partnership to deliver a new and advanced class of data-focused services for aviation.
— Sean Reilly, Avionica VP of Business Development
Avionica has proven leadership with onboard data collection. The SmartSky network, launching later this year, will provide superior high bandwidth, low latency connectivity to and from aircraft, and a secure data sharing exchange, Skytelligence®. Together, Avionica and SmartSky will enable the concurrent transfer of critical operational telematic data for aircraft and unleash the full potential of the emerging connected aircraft ecosystem for MROs, Aircraft OEMs, and fleet operators. This convergence of technologies by the two companies will significantly improve information gathering and sharing for the industry.
“Avionica’s data collection and analysis capabilities, coupled with SmartSky’s unique ability to move and share data between an inflight aircraft and the ecosystem of aftermarket service providers, opens new opportunities for improving aircraft safety and efficiency. We envision a point where real-time, inflight data transfer and analysis will be seen just as key a capability as passenger connectivity is seen today,” said Sean Reilly, Avionica’s VP of Business Development.
Rich Pilock, SmartSky VP of Product noted, “These new data services highlight the importance that collection, connectivity, analysis and sharing play in developing innovative outcomes from aircraft data. With our high speed, low latency connectivity, and open data sharing platform, we can enable a new class of advanced aftermarket applications and services that will help make many of the outcomes everyone talks about reality. From lower carbon emissions to smoother flights and support for advanced air mobility and cargo companies, this data focus will deliver real value.”
The combination of services from Avionica and SmartSky will encompass a range of options tailored to specific industry needs. With Avionica’s onboard systems, interrogation of the aircraft for troubleshooting and analysis will expedite repairs and reduce maintenance costs. Interoperability through the Skytelligence data-sharing platform will provide flexibility for service providers and operators to choose services based on their needs. In combination, the innovative class of services will work seamlessly with passenger and crew connectivity to fulfill the connected aircraft ecosystem’s needs.
About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission products and services. Avionica designs and produces innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica manufactures innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About SmartSky
SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and related tools. SmartSky is rolling out its innovative air-to-ground network in 2021. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky’s network uniquely enables an “office in the sky” experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky the best in-flight user experience and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit www.smartskynetworks.com
