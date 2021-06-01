Weownomy: The New Social Network That's Better Than Facebook

The most important aspect of Weownomy (www.Weownomy.global) is that it will be owned by its users. With no outside investors, the site’s content and data are guaranteed to remain in control of the user. Facebook is a social network that we’ve all grown to love and hate. We love it because it connects us with friends, family, co-workers, classmates, etc. We hate it because of the number of privacy breaches over the years. Weownomy promises to be better than Facebook in every way possible. There will be a user-owned digital bank (www.Weownomy.global) to monetize every individual's online activity as opposed to only generating advertising revenue.

This new social media platform does not invade privacy and provides a more secure experience than Facebook, which can be accessed through any browser with an internet connection. Weownomy offers all of the same features as Facebook but without having to give up personal information for fear of being hacked or losing control over your account information.

Facebook has had a lot of problems lately. And while we have been getting angry at Facebook, Weownomy was quietly developing a better social network with one very simple difference: it is owned by its users. The company just announced that they are going live globally in May 2022 and people are starting to learn about the new social networking site that is designed to take on the issues that plague Facebook. The site is launching private beta test in Mid December 2021 with 2000 users.

The new platform will have the same functionality as Facebook, but users will be rewarded in new social gold coin currency “weowns” for their content and interactions on the site. These gold coins can then be used to purchase digital goods or services within Weownomy’s online marketplace or bank.

It has been created to address the problems with current popular networks such as security, privacy, fake news, and algorithmic manipulation. Weownomy is an all-inclusive website for people of all ages and walks of life. It provides opportunities for entertainment, education, financial transactions (digital banking), friendships, relationships (dating) - in short everything you would want from a social network!

The Platform We've Been Waiting For.

In today's world, it is important to have the ability to engage critically with online news and information sources. In order for citizens to do this effectively, they need a platform that can guarantee trustworthiness and transparency. Weownomy will provide just that. The platform will have the ability to determine the trustworthiness of information accessed online by making sure that processes are clear and transparent for user complaints about activities within Weownomy Platforms. The future of our democracy depends on it!

The users will be able to create and publish their own content as well as get paid for others’ creations, it could make use of advertising. It could also offer digital products and services like media streaming or e-commerce opportunities, with the potential to generate more than $10 billion in annual revenue by 2024.

Weownomy is giving away shares to build a new Social Network.

The Social Network Weownomy (www.Weownomy.global) is giving away shares to build a new social network, which will give its users the opportunity to earn money for their content. The idea of "Weownomy" stems from the fact that many people who are building social networks today do not share in any of the profits generated by these sites.

"We wanted to create a platform where everyone has an equal chance at earning revenue," said Founder and CEO Ssemakula Peter Luyima. "It's a great way for everyday people who want to make money by using their time, talents, and creativity." In order to receive these shares, users can purchase them through Weownomy's Dutch shares auction system.

The first step to becoming an owner of Weownomy is by signing up for the giveaway. Shareholders are then paid a percentage each time they refer someone who becomes a shareholder, with an emphasis on rewarding our most loyal users. In order to be eligible for referral rewards, you must have been registered as a user and earned at least 10000 shares before making your referral. The key idea behind this model is that we will pay shareholders to build the new “Weownomy” Social Network.

Weownomy Shares Are Being Auctioned On The Internet.

The Weownomy Dutch User-Owned Share Income Auction is designed to trade globally Weownomy shares monthly in a live auction format. This company provides traders with the opportunity to buy and trade Weownomy shares monthly in a live auction format. The intention of this company is to provide an opportunity for individuals to invest in new social media platform, and as such have self-ownership and financial freedom.

Auctions will be used as a means of issuing Weownomy Shares to build a new social network. The choice of the Dutch Shares Auction System has become more viable not only because of the Google offering, but due to the severe criticism the traditional method has received in recent years for alleged abuses related to pricing and allocation of shares.

Weownomy Shares are being auctioned on the internet, Dutch shares auctions are an attractive means of issuing Weownomy Shares to build a new social network. Dutch share auctions were first introduced in 1720 and have since been successfully used as a means of raising capital for building enterprises such as electricity companies, banks, hospitals and many more. The auctions can be described as “private” because the shareholders buy shares from one another without intermediaries." Auctions offer a level playing field," says Ssemakula Peter Luyima, CEO and founder of Weownomy.

About Weownomy Platform Corporation: Weownomy Platform Corporation, Incorporated in the State of Delaware https://Weownomy.global is launching a subscription based, open and participatory platform. A new redefined social network that facilitates people's participation in the democratic process of defining their own rules for their future, generating an ownership structure where every person has rights to share in the proceeds generated by this new economy and hence true economic equality.