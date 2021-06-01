Rise In Number Of Ovarian Cancer Cases Leads To Growth In The Gynecology Drugs Industry

Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in number of women suffering from ovarian cancer would drive the growth of the global gynecological drugs market. For instance, according to Globocan, it is estimated that the global incidence of ovarian cancer will increase from 295,414 in 2018 to 434,184 by 2040. This increasing incidence of ovarian cancer would boost the market for gynecological drugs in the forecast period.

The main types of therapeutics in gynecology drugs are hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy. Hormonal therapy is a treatment that adds, blocks, or removes hormones to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells that need hormones to grow. Non hormonal therapy involves the usage of anti- infective, anti-inflammatory agents, lubricants, moistures, antidepressants, gabapentin, clonidine and others. Gynecology drugs are used for gynecology cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception and others and distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The global gynecology drugs market is expected to grow from $22.22 billion in 2020 to $24.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.07%. Gynecology drugs market growth is mainly due to the increase in gynecological disorders among women and rising cases of gynecological cancer. The gynecology drugs market is expected to reach $31.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.05%.

North America was the largest region in the gynecology drugs market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gynecology drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the gynecology drugs market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, AbbVie, TherapeuticsMD Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ferring Holding SA, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., and Sanofi.

The global gynecology drugs market is segmented by therapeutics into hormonal therapy, non-hormonal therapy, by indication into gynecology cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception, others, and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gynecology drugs market overview, forecast gynecology drugs market size and growth for the whole market, gynecology drugs global market segments, and geographies, gynecology drugs global market trends, gynecology drugs global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

