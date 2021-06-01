RE: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 109 Cambridge
Vt route 109 in Cambridge has reopened.
From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, May 31, 2021 7:34 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 109 Cambridge
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 109 in the area of McNally rd in Cambridge is closed at this time due to a crash. This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.