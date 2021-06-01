Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 109 Cambridge

Vt route 109 in Cambridge has reopened. 

 

From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, May 31, 2021 7:34 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 109 Cambridge

 

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 109 in the area of McNally rd in Cambridge is closed at this time due to a crash. This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

