Expert photographer Evan Dombroski was recently featured in an article on why breaking into the photography field is far easier than what many newbies may think.

In the feature article, the writer explains that Dombroski, a leading nature photographer, started off small but eventually built his career and is now in high demand for his photography skills. The article emphasizes that readers can follow in Dombroski’s footsteps in a few simple ways.



For starters, according to Dombroski, novice photographers should have access to high-quality phone cameras if they are serious about elevating their skills and thus growing their businesses. Today, the quality of the cameras that come with Samsung Galaxy phones and the iPhone is outstanding, so these brands are excellent starting points for aspiring nature photographers. However, it is not enough to simply have these cameras on hand; new photographers need to also master how to utilize all of these cameras’ unique features to get the most out of them, according to Dombroski.

Aside from having an iPhone or Samsung phone camera, new photographers may also want to practice photography using second-hand cameras. For instance, Dombroski encourages photography students to find cameras that date back to 2010, as they will be more affordable than current-model cameras while still enabling them to capture stunning shots. Older gear can easily be found online.

The article also stresses the importance of securing helpful resources before embarking on the path to becoming a photographer. For instance, videos filled with tips by experts can show new photographers what type of equipment they will need, how to choose the best camera shots, and which settings to look for in a camera. Online special interest groups focused on photography can likewise provide both the information and the inspiration needed to excel in today’s competitive photography field, according to Dombroski.