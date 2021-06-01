Newly Launched Firm Partners with Businesses to Create Lasting Legacies

Zuweeks delivers a suite of tools and services designed to help businesses stay fresh through restructuring or planning for a change of ownership

NEWARD, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuweeks , a business succession firm with global capabilities, opened its doors for business in December 2020 with the mission of helping today's companies transform their images and operations through restructuring or a change of ownership. The firm launched at a critical time amidst the ongoing COVID pandemic partly in response to the imminent need for companies to remain agile and pivot to meet today's consumers' changing needs and the demands of an ever-changing business landscape.As a result of the pandemic, businesses have had to pivot quickly to continue to serve their customer bases. Some companies have thrived, and others have struggled and even shuttered their operations. On the other end of the spectrum, other entrepreneurs have been looking for ways to start or buy into businesses. With these challenges and opportunities in mind, Zuweeks was born.The Zuweeks team is poised to assist current or future business owners with various business restructuring and succession concerns. For businesses looking to restructure their service portfolios, needing financial consulting, and restructuring, or seeking to change hands now or in the future, the Zuweeks' team is poised to make that restructuring or succession successful for all parties involved.For companies looking to transition ownership, Zuweeks offers the necessary support to position their brand as an attractive option and identify qualified buyers. Zuweeks assists in creating a succession plan, whether that plan is for an immediate transition or years in the future and offers continued consultation throughout the process until the change of ownership is complete. The Zuweeks' philosophy also supports entrepreneurs looking to become business owners, providing them the opportunity to buy into existing businesses instead of starting something from the ground up.“Zuweeks takes a holistic, personalized approach to business restructuring and succession. We collaborate with our clients to fully understand their needs, strengths, and opportunities to determine where restructuring is necessary or if a change of hands would best benefit the brand's legacy". With the right advice and a fresh pair of eyes on their business operations, many companies can pivot to meet the needs of today's customers and find success. And for those that require a change in ownership, Zuweeks identifies the right fit so the legacy they've worked so hard to build can remain intact instead of shuttering operations.To learn more about Zuweeks and view their portfolio of business restructuring and succession services, visit https://zuweeks.com/ About ZuweeksZuweeks is a global consulting firm helping today's businesses remain fresh and relevant through business and financial restructuring and succession planning services. The team of highly skilled and passionate consultants delivers the advice, tools, and strategies needed to help businesses create lasting legacies by meeting today's clients' needs and the ever-changing business landscape. To learn more, visit https://zuweeks.com/