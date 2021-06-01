Food Giveaway Hands Out Enough Food to Feed 2,600 Over Memorial Day Weekend

The Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce, Guatemala Immigrant Association of Los Angeles and the Church of Scientology team up to provide food to those in need.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers handed out more than 2,600 boxes of food Saturday, May 29, at a food giveaway at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles organized by the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce and the Guatemala Immigrant Association of Los Angeles.

Cars streamed through the Church’s parking lot where Scientology Volunteer Ministers, in their signature yellow jackets, placed boxes of food into cars.

The past year has created financial hardships and food insecurity for many L.A. families. In fact, the Los Angeles Food Bank estimates that as many as 25 percent of L.A. residents are struggling to access nutritious food.

“We are delighted to be able to assist the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce in their humanitarian effort and bring some support to families over the Memorial Day weekend,” said Susanna Johansson, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles.

Originally scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., cars kept arriving and volunteers continued distributing food through the rest of the afternoon.

This was the second monthly East Hollywood food giveaway organized by the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Almanac, more than 270,000 Guatemalans live in the Greater Los Angeles area. L.A. County is home to the largest Hispanic and Latinx population of any county in the United States. This community has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, which first aired in March 2018 in the broadcast when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320. The episode can be streamed on Scientology.tv and is available through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at https://www.scientology-losangeles.org.

About

