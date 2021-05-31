Energy Industry Experts To Face Press on Cyber Security at USEA Briefing on June 4
No longer is cyber insecurity just a worry for utilities. Now all energy supplies are vulnerable.”WASHINGTON, DC, RHODE ISLAND, USA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of four major cyberattacks over the past six months -- the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange supply chain attacks, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, and the recent USAID email hacks -- cyber security has taken on a new urgency for energy companies.
The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack broadened the parameters of concern about perpetrators, from bad state actors to wanton criminals, seeking to devastate U.S. energy systems. No longer is cyber insecurity just a worry for utilities. Now all energy supplies are vulnerable.
To examine the state of cyber defenses, especially those for utilities, and to report on vulnerability, USEA and veteran journalist Llewellyn King have assembled four experts who will be questioned by three knowledgeable reporters in a virtual press briefing, which is set for Friday, June 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis will give opening remarks, and Llewellyn King will moderate. Journalists, USEA members, and members of the general audience can submit questions through the Zoom chat feature. A recording will be available on the USEA website (https:/www.usea.org) following the event.
Guest Speakers:
Matt Barrett, COO, CyberESI
Galen Rasche, Senior Program Manager, Power Delivery and Utilization Sector, EPRI
Commissioner Paul Kjellander, President, Idaho PUC; President, NARUCSuzanne Lemieux, Manager of Operations, Security, and Emergency Response, API
Journalists:
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Andrew Moore, S&P Global
Peter Behr, E&E News
Register here for the USEA Virtual Press Briefing: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TjGkKHEeRlOtK4otZJqtAw
For more information, contact Dominic Levings, USEA Senior Communications Coordinator, at (202) 312-1231
