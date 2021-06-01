(Video) Iran Election 2021: MEK and NCRI Supporters Echo Calls for Nationwide Boycott
Protests in solidarity with the Iranian people’s nationwide campaign to boycott the regime’s sham presidential election.
More Iranians are joining the campaign of boycotting the regime’s sham election with the MEK’s Resistance Units at its forefront.”PARIS, FRANCE, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) continued their protests in solidarity with the Iranian people’s nationwide campaign boycotting the regime’s sham presidential election.
— NCRI
On Saturday, members of the Iranian diaspora in Cologne, Germany, held a protest, echoing calls for the nationwide boycott of the regime’s sham election in June. They carried pictures of the Iranian Resistance leader, Mr. Massoud Rajavi, and the NCRI’s president-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi.
In addition to Cologne, Stuttgart also witnessed a protest by the MEK and NCRI supporters.
On May 29, Iranians in the Netherlands held a protest in the Dam Square in Amsterdam, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham elections.
Besides protests in the Netherlands and Germany, members of the Iranian diaspora and the MEK supporters held protests in Gothenburg and Stockholm, Sweden, and in Vienna, Austria.
During their protests in various cities across Europe, Iranians chanted slogans such as: “Our answer to the 1988 Henchman [Raisi] is an overthrow,” “Raisi, Raisi, you’re a malicious murderer,” “Khamenei is a murderer and the Iranian people’s enemy,” “Down with the rule of the mullahs. Viva Rajavi,” “Mullahs in Iran have blood on their hands, and our vote is regime change,” “Raisi! The Iranian people have not forgotten that you are a butcher of the 1988 massacre,” “Raisi, the criminal! Your trial is on the way,” “Rajavi Yes, Mullahs No, they are terrorists they must go,” and “The first word, the last word, overthrow! Overthrow.”
More Iranians are joining the campaign of boycotting the regime’s sham election with the MEK’s Resistance Units at its forefront. Ebrahim Raisi, the current Judiciary Chief, is one of the main perpetrators of the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners.
In line with the ongoing protests outside of Iranian, Iranians started an online campaign on Sunday at 1730 CET. Thousands of tweets were posted during this Tweet-A-Thon, calling for boycotting the Iranian regime’s sham presidential election.
Protests outside Iran and Thursday’s virtual campaign for boycotting the regime’s farce elections are in line with the ongoing campaign by the MEK’s Resistance Units inside Iran for boycotting the regime’s elections and popularizing this campaign.
For the last few months, the MEK’s Resistance Units have expanded their activities across Iran, making a significant push in the previous few months for boycotting the regime’s sham. In April, over 250 areas in 27 provinces checkered across Iran witnessed activities calling for a complete boycott of the regime’s sham presidential elections in June.
The regime’s officials and state-run have expressed fear about the MEK’s role in leading the nationwide campaign of boycotting the regime’s election.
“The opposition, inside and outside the country, is announcing that we should not participate in the elections to undermine the legitimacy of the system,” Mohammad Sadr, a member of the regime’s Expediency Council, told the state-run Etemad daily on May 20.
