Jourdan Martin of Martin Investment Group Introduces New Trading Service “Profit Calendar”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Traders and Investors these days are taking a long-time selling and buying stocks due to seasonal change in price. However, despite the difficulty, they continue to trade their stocks to grow even in a slow and time-consuming way. A graduate from The University of Southern Mississippi and an Experienced Account Executive Jourdan E Martin, establishes “Profit Calendar” as the new trading service that is easier and life-changing.



During College times, Jourdan also obtained a Bloomberg Market Concepts certification. Jourdan began trading and investing in the stock market in 2012 after developing a passion for learning about how it works and how it can be used to create wealth and income. He pursued his passion to help other people learn how to use the stock market to generate supplemental income, passive income, and wealth for themselves.

WHAT IS THE PROFIT CALENDAR?

Profit Calendar is your guide to determining which stocks are likely to return a profit shortly. Health and fitness companies likely see more revenue and stock increases around New Years, when people make their resolutions. Apple, Walmart, and Nike, likely get a boost around Black Friday and Christmas. There are plenty of stocks that move in patterns like this year over year. It provides traders with access to a list of 50+ stocks that have seasonal patterns of success 90% of the time, the past 15 years. For example, if you had purchased Domino's Pizza stock at around December 18 and sold it on December 30, you could have made a profit every year from 2005 to 2019. New investors often inquire “Can you please tell me what to invest in and when?” Thanks to this benefit calendar, investors can know exactly which stocks to buy, when to sell them, and how much profit they can make.

Nowadays current stock trading processes, Profit Calendar would be the best fit to in partnership with. This service is a big help for traders and investors to focus on their objective and identify trades that carry a higher chance for success. But not only that, in the Profit Calendar, Jourdan also provides videos and PowerPoint lessons on how he uses this information to have consistent success when trading in the market.

Why SHOULD One Experience the “Profit Calendar” Service?

The Profit Calendar has several benefits and features that help its members grow in trading the industry. Founder and CEO Jourdan Martin, who has been in this industry for several years, helps other people understand the process and systems in trading stocks. Which is why this program has been designed to provide custom learning routines that allows traders to improve their trading skills and knowledge. With an experienced instructor who shares a strong passion for helping other people, improving one’s ability in trading has never been this much as before. The Profit Calendar provides several benefits, some of which are the following—

Helps in the consistency, convenience, and profitability of your plan. You can limit your attention to stocks that have traditionally moved up or down by using it to complement your current strategy, and you will have experience on your side when taking the trade. This service will assist you in increasing your trading profitability, success rate, and comfort level.



The profit calendar helps traders to stay organized and guides a path for them to follow. It is also keeping their analyzing skills sharp before purchasing the market stocks.



The service given does not require to go anywhere else. In Martin Investment Group, using Profit Calendar you can learn whether short- to medium-term gains in a stock. Such also gives you reminders and extras.



Can Profit Calendar be used on options trading and regular shares?

- Absolutely! Because this is historical data that you can apply to stock trading as well as options trading. What you see with the profit calendar is based on the price for the stock.

Is there a certain time of day to buy the stocks?

- Profit Calendar data is based on the open and close price for the stock. 9:30a.m EST and 4:00p.m. EST.

Conclusion

The Profit Calendar as a trading service provides a variety of offers more than guiding traders in trading stocks. The service provides a valued quality learning to the investors and traders to become profitable, trading rate successor, and comfortable with trading. Profit Calendar gives traders access to a list of 50+ stocks that have seasonal patterns of success 90% of the time for the past 15 years. This includes buy dates, sell dates, and average profit realized for a variety of stocks based on historical data patterns.

Check out Profit Calendar and Get a Full Version here - https://www.migcourses.com/courses/profit-calendar

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b6a423d-f4a4-4f64-8236-01f1fb1e7102

Media Details Contact: Jourdan E Martin Company: Martin Investment Group Email: jmartin@migcourses.com