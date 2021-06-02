MRKT360 is ranked #3 SEO Company by Top SEO Brands in Canada
Mrkt360 has been recognized as the third best SEO firm in all of Canada by TopSEOBrands.
A massive milestone for Mrkt360 as TopSEOBrands (an online SEO ranking platform) has selected our firm as the third best SEO firm across Canada.
It's been a dream since I started the firm several years ago. We have worked hard, served our customers well, and continued to adapt and learn. And still, for Mrkt360 the best is yet to come.”CONCORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrkt360 is proud to announce that it has been ranked third overall in Canada, for SEO work and performance by TopSEOBrands. We are truly proud of this accomplishment, and feel it is a reflection of both our work ethic and dedication to clients. To be one of the top three SEO agencies in the country is something that we have long worked towards. This is a milestone our firm has envionised since our inception.
— CEO, Eran Hurvitz
Canada is an extremely competitive market for digital marketing and SEO firms. There are many agencies in Canada filled with talented teams producing high quality work. For Mrkt360 to be placed third amongst all these firms is an honour. It represents the level of work, expertise, and creativity our firm brings to the field.
At Mrkt360 however, SEO is not our only focus. In short, we are a full service digital marketing agency. Our day-to-day work involves helping clients create dynamic advertising strategies and place them on the world’s largest platforms. Our strengths lie in our knowledge of Google, Facebook, and YouTube marketing. We have helped clients from across the world advertise and succeed on these platforms, while being cost-effective and maintaining positive return on investment.
In addition to our marketing and advertising services, Mrkt360 offers web design consulting, press release writing and publication, local business listings, and more. We pride ourselves on always being on the edge of digital innovation, and as such have prepared our firm for the use of DV360 and Amazon based services.
At Mrkt360, no task is too big and no business is too small. We cherish our relationships with clients and collaborators, and it’s part of the reason we thrive. Whatever the product or service is, we know there is a consumer base for it. As for us, Mrkt360 will continue to provide excellent advertising strategies and marketing solutions. In the long run, our goal is strive towards perfection and move from a top three SEO brand into the best Canadian SEO brand.
